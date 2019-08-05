Prince Harry reportedly got a pedicure at a $600-a-night hotel before giving a barefoot speech at Google Camp

Prince Harry treated himself to a pedicure at a $600-a-night hotel before giving a speech barefoot at Google Camp in Italy, the Mail Online reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly enjoyed a spa day at Coworth Park in Ascot before Prince Harry jetted off, according to the publication.

Prince Harry is said to have given a speech on climate change right after taking a private jet to the annual A-list event.

Prince Harry reportedly enjoyed a pedicure at a five-star hotel in preparation for delivering a speech barefoot.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex undertook spa treatments at Coworth Park Hotel in Ascot before the duke travelled to a Sicilian seaside resort for Google Camp last week, according to the Mail Online.

“Harry and Meghan like regular treatments at Coworth and visited recently for pedicures and massages,” an unnamed source told the publication.

“Meghan likes to have the same therapists and a new one has to be supervised by someone she has already approved before they’re allowed to treat her on their own.

“Harry likes getting his feet done and also has massages due to his polo injuries.”

The hotel comes at a price tag of £500 ($600) per night, while spa treatments are a further £50 ($60), according to the publication.

Prince Harry reportedly then travelled to Google Camp, an annual “meeting of the minds” event where celebrities come together to discuss important issues affecting the world.

The focus of the event this year is said to be climate change, and the prince delivered a speech on the topic while barefoot at the resort, the Mail Online reports.

However, he has since been the subject of scrutiny after reportedly travelling to the event on a private helicopter.

If he did indeed choose this mode of travel, it would have put three tonnes of carbon into the atmosphere, which is 10 times more than if he had travelled on a commercial airline, according to the publication.

It’s not the first time Prince Harry has faced criticism for his contradictory actions regarding climate change.

Back in March, he is thought to have chartered an $8,000 private jet just days before giving a speech on climate change at WE Day in London.

“Climate change is a humanitarian issue, not a political one, and one where we’ve been far too slow in waking up to the issues and acting on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world,” he said to the audience at Wembley’s SSE Arena.

“We now have the facts, the science, the technology and the ability to save not just our planet, but ourselves.”

Although Buckingham Palace are yet to comment on the recent controversy, a spokesperson for the duke released a statement back in March regarding his travel arrangements.

“Travel decisions are based on a number of factors, including effective use of time, security and minimizing the impact on others, while ensuring the full schedule can be delivered,” said the spokesperson.

INSIDER has contacted both Coworth Park Hotel and Buckingham Palace for comment.