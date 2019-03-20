Prince Charles says Prince Harry had to tell him who Rihanna was

caption Prince Charles in Barbados. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images

Prince Charles hailed singer Rihanna a “style icon” during a speech in Barbados on Tuesday.

But the royal implied he previously hadn’t heard of the singer, and it was Prince Harry who filled him in.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are currently touring the Commonwealth Caribbean.

The Prince of Wales may be 70, but that hasn’t stopped him from staying up to date with pop culture over the years.

After all, he was spotted having dinner with Amal and George Clooney at Buckingham Palace earlier this month. The royal even named an award after Amal to celebrate the achievements of inspiring young women.

Therefore, it may surprise fans to know that, up until recently, Prince Charles appears to have had no idea who pop sensation Rihanna was.

Prince Charles called the singer a “global style icon” during his speech in Barbados on Tuesday, but revealed it was Prince Harry who had to tell him all about Rihanna.

caption Rihanna. source Brendon Thome/ Getty Images

He said: “Barbados… offers an inspirational example through the remarkable number of women in positions of national leadership: not only the Governor-General and the Prime Minister, but also the Leader of the other main political party, as well as the Director of Public Prosecutions.

“And then, of course, there is arguably the most famous living Bajan of all.

“From her childhood in Bridgetown, Rihanna has gone on to be one of the most influential recording artists of her generation and a global style icon – or so my son, Harry, tells me, anyway!”

“Influential” is an understatement – the star has already recieved 33 Grammy nominations, and after launching Fenty Beauty in 2017, she’s become an icon in the make-up industry as well.

In 2018, she made her way into the world of acting, starring in “Ocean’s 8” alongside Sandra Bullock.

The prince was in Barbados as part of his tour across the Commonwealth Caribbean with the Duchess of Cornwall.