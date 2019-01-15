Prince Harry hugged an adorable young fan after spotting her ‘gingers unite’ sign

caption Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Birkenhead, Britain January 14, 2019. source REUTERS / Carl Recine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the town of Birkenhead in northern England on Monday.

During the visit, Harry met four-year-old redhead Eliza Morris.

Morris was proudly touting a sign reading: “#GingersUnite, I love you Harry.”

Adorably, Harry went over and gave the girl a hug before asking about her sign.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in Birkenhead, northwest England, to visit a sculpture made to mark the 100th anniversary of the death of British wartime poet Wilfred Owen.

Markle reportedly even told the crowd that their baby was due in April.

As with all royal appearances, Meghan and Harry were greeted by flocks of well-wishing fans. Among them was four-year-old redhead Eliza Morris who proudly touted a sign reading: “#GingersUnite, I love you Harry.”

Harry spotted Morris in the crowd, and went over to give her a hug. According to the Daily Mail’s Royal Correspondent Rebecca English, Harry told her, “I love this! Do you love your hair? The sign is amazing!”

Prince Harry gave four year old Eliza Morris a hug after seeing her sign ‘Gingers Unite – I love you Harry’ on a walkabout today.

He said “I love this! Do you love your hair, the sign is amazing!”

Harry and Meghan finished their visit with a trip to the Hive Wirral Youth Zone, a purpose-built facility for young people in the area.