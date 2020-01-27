Prince Harry’s doppelgänger was spotted in a handyman ad, and fans are joking that the royal has already found a new job

caption The Duke of Sussex has a handyman lookalike. source Rated People/Twitter, Getty Images

Fans of Prince Harry are joking that the royal has already found work in his bid to become financially independent from the royal family.

An advertisement by Rated People shows a handyman with a striking similarity to the prince – and fans, celebrities, and the company itself have commented on the resemblance.

“Good to see the Duke of Sussex has already found work,” former politician Mark Prisk wrote on Twitter.

“He does have a family to support n’all,” the company responded.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced earlier this month that they planned to step back from their royal duties and become financially independent from the royal family.

Buckingham Palace later said that the couple will not use their HRH titles and will cease all royal duties as they divide their time between the UK and Canada.

“Fair play to Harry, he didn’t hang about on his mission for financial independence,” one fan wrote.

You love to see it! ???? https://t.co/Rtjd03Pw3p — Rated People (@RatedPeople) January 24, 2020

Tom Rosenthal, a British actor and comedian, also got in on the joke.

“Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly,” he wrote on Twitter.

Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly. pic.twitter.com/VMyV0Qmgln — Tom Rosenthal (@rosentweets) January 23, 2020

Meanwhile, one fan joked that the advertisement could be telling of Harry’s future after leaving the UK for Canada this year.

“10 years later, Canada didn’t quite work out…” they wrote.

