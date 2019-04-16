The 26 most adorable photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first year of marriage

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been married nearly a year. source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrate their first anniversary on May 19, 2019.

An estimated 1.9 billion people tuned in to see the couple get married at St George’s Chapel on May 19, 2018.

Their first year of marriage has involved plenty of laughter, quite a bit of PDA, and some downright silly moments, too.

We’ve rounded up Harry and Meghan’s most adorable moments from their first year as a married couple.

It’s been almost one year since an estimated 1.9 billion people tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they married at St George’s Chapel.

Since May 19, 2019, we’ve been treated to photos showing plenty of laughter, quite a bit of PDA, some perfect pregnancy style, and some downright silly moments, too.

From welly-throwing contests in New Zealand to hilarious cooking demonstrations in Morocco, the duo have frequently shared snippets of their relationship and news on their future royal baby with fans all over the world.

To celebrate their upcoming anniversary, we’ve rounded up the most adorable photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first year as a married couple.

Harry and Meghan shared their first kiss as husband and wife on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle delighted fans all over the world as they shared their first kiss as a married couple outside of St George’s Chapel.

It has become tradition at royal weddings for couples to save their first kiss for the public. According to Brides, kissing during the actual ceremony is frowned upon by the Church of England.

Just a month after their wedding, Meghan was seen laughing alongside Prince Harry and her new family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The couple were joined by the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, Isla Phillips, Peter Phillips, Savannah Phillips, and Autumn Phillips during Trooping the Colour on June 9, 2018.

Harry was caught gazing lovingly at Markle at Royal Ascot in June…

source Anwar Huseein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

The duke and duchess were dressed to the nines as they attended day one of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018.

… and again on the Buckingham Palace balcony on July 10. The pair looked more loved up than ever as they attended a celebration to mark 100 years of the Royal Air Force.

source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage

Harry and Meghan packed on the PDA at Berkshire’s Polo Club later that month.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Just two months after their wedding, Prince Harry and Markle were spotted displaying major PDA – and they didn’t care who was watching as they shared a passionate kiss at the Royal County of Berkshire’s Polo Club on July 26, 2018.

They were inseparable at an event in Westminster, London in September.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

This time it was during the “100 Days to Peace” concert at Central Hall Westminster on September 6, 2018.

The duke and duchess shared this adorable cuddle during an appearance at Loughborough University in London later that month.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Prince Harry wrapped an arm around his wife as the pair attended the Coach Core Awards at Loughborough University on September 24, 2018.

The newlyweds were all smiles as they met fans at the sporting awards ceremony.

The couple’s royal tour across Australia, New Zealand and Fiji in October had lots of adorable moments. On October 15, they arrived arm-in-arm at Sydney International Airport ahead of the Invictus Games.

source John Grainger/ Newspix/ Getty Images

Markle held an umbrella for Prince Harry as he delivered a speech in Dubbo.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Victoria Park source Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Fans gushed as photos emerged of Markle sheltering Prince Harry from the rain as he delivered a speech at Victoria Park in Dubbo, Australia on October 17, 2018.

According to People, Dubbo’s Mayor Ben Shields offered the prince his umbrella, to which he replied: “It’s alright, I’ve got my wife.”

The couple were in the middle of their first royal tour together.

Meghan couldn’t keep her eyes off of Harry during their visit to Sydney’s Bondi Beach on October 20.

source James D. Morgan/ Getty Images

While there, they met surfing community group OneWave, which encourages discussion around mental health issues.

They made us all swoon as they held hands during a day of public engagements in Fiji on October 22…

source Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images

… and again during a walkabout in Auckland on October 31.

source Dean Purcell/ AFP/ Getty Images

They showed their competitive sides as they took part in a welly-throwing contest later that day.

source STR/ AFP/ Getty Images

During that same trip, Harry proved he was a gentleman by helping Markle step over some dirt.

source STR/ AFP/ Getty Images

Even during a day of royal engagements, the couple looked happier than ever to be in each other’s company.

source Jason Dorday/ Pool/ AFP/ Getty Images

Here, the duo display gifts presented to them during a visit to Pillars in New Zealand on October 30.

The pair went uber-glamorous for the Endeavour Fund Awards in London on February 7, 2019.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

The duke and duchess showed off their parenting skills when they comforted a young fan during their Morocco tour later that month.

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet children in Asni, Morocco source Tim Rooke/ Pool/ Getty Images

The duchess – who announced her pregnancy in October – was pictured comforting a little girl, who appeared understandably nervous about meeting the royal on February 25.

Markle couldn’t contain the giggles as she and Harry took part in a cooking demonstration during their tour.

source Stephen Lock/ Pool/ Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

During that same trip, they shared a sweet moment at a stable in Rabat.

source Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

Harry and Markle looked very in love during a surprise London appearance in March.

source Jo Hale/ Redferns/ Getty

The Duke of Sussex delivered a powerful speech to fans at WE Day on March 6, 2019 – but it was Markle’s surprise appearance at Wembley ‘s SSE Arena that made headlines.

Prince Harry told the crowd: “Now, I’m going to try and drag my wife on stage.”

The pair looked more adorable than ever as they stared into each other’s eyes in front of 12,000 young fans.

They proved what a stylish couple they are during a visit to Canada House for Commonwealth Day later that month.

They dressed up again for a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

Markle nailed pregnancy style as the couple attended the 50th Anniversary celebrations for Prince Charles’ investiture at Buckingham Palace in March.

source Dominic Lipinsky/ AFP/ Getty Images

They shared a private moment during the event that seemed to amuse Markle.

source Dominic Lipinski/ AFP/ Getty Images

Earlier this month, the couple posted a magical never-before-seen photo from their trip to Fiji on their new Instagram account.

source Kensington Palace

The photo – which Kensington Palace confirmed had never officially been released to the public before – was taken of the couple as they waved to fans from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel.

Harry and Markle created their Instagram account, @sussexroyal, in April. The account broke a Guinness World Record after reaching a million followers less than six hours after publishing their first post.

Since they created the account, the couple have gone on to share several behind-the-scenes snaps from their personal life. Hopefully there will be many more to come as their marriage continues – this time with a new baby in tow.