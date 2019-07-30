Prince Harry said he wants to have ‘maximum’ 2 children with Meghan Markle

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

Prince Harry said he wants to have a “maximum” two children with Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex opened up about his family life and climate change in British Vogue, saying he wants to “leave something better behind for the next generation.”

The duke’s interview will appear in a special edition of the magazine, which is guest-edited by Markle.

The couple welcomed their first child, baby Archie, back in May.

The Duke of Sussex has hinted at his future with Meghan Markle in the issue she guest-edited for British Vogue.

In an interview with renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, Prince Harry said he wants to have a “maximum” of two children with Markle, after the pair welcomed their first son, baby Archie, in May.

Harry and Goodall discussed the impact climate change will have on the future of the planet, and the prince said he wanted “to leave something better behind” for his children.

“What we need to remind everybody is: these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it’s already been brought to the boil. Which is terrifying,” Prince Harry told Goodall.

caption The Duke of Sussex and Jane Goodall in conversation for Vogue. source Chris Allerton/ Vogue

“Happening and happened,” Goodall replied. “It’s terrifying. Especially as you’ve just had a baby.”

Harry went on: “But I’ve always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children …”

To which Goodall said, “Not too many!”

“Two, maximum!” he replied.

“But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation.”

caption Vogue’s September Issue will be available from Friday, August 2. source Peter Lindbergh/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

Prince Harry and Markle have avoided discussing their family life since welcoming their first child, Archie Harrison, back in May.

The couple caused controversy during the newborn’s christening ceremony earlier this month, after refusing to reveal the names of his godparents to the public.

The duke and duchess released two new photos of Archie to mark the christening, however, they did not allow photographers to take pictures of the guests entering and leaving the ceremony, something which has been done at several other royal christenings.

Markle took a break from her maternity leave to guest edit Vogue’s September issue, where Harry’s full interview with Goodall will be included.

The duchess also interviewed former First Lady Michelle Obama for the issue, as well as handpicking 15 inspirational women who she believes are “Forces for change” to appear on the cover.