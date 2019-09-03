Fans are sharing photos of thank you cards they received from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after Archie’s christening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reached out to a group of schoolchildren who sent letters congratulating them on Archie’s christening.

According to Heart Radio host Amanda Holden, the duke and duchess surprised her daughter’s class by sending everyone thank you cards for their well wishes.

It turns out they sent the cards to anyone who wrote to them around the time of the birth.

The card, which features a photo of Harry, Markle, and Archie at his christening, said the couple were “overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised a group of schoolchildren who congratulated them on Archie’s christening back in July.

According to British radio host Amanda Holden, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent thank you cards to her daughter’s entire class at school.

“I think her whole class got cards,” said Holden while speaking on Heart Radio.

“Her whole class did cute messages and cards congratulating them, and they took the time to reply back.

“How lovely and thoughtful and positive is that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sending thank you notes to well-wishers after baby Archie’s christening including @AmandaHolden’s daughters class at school! #HRH ????????❤️ ????Listen Live – https://t.co/eMuzMz9v3Y – @JamieTheakston pic.twitter.com/U9HoW2h5pk — Heart (@thisisheart) September 3, 2019

Holden also joked that she’s trying to set up her daughter, Hollie, with Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son, Prince George.

“My little girl, Hollie – whose initials are HRH on purpose – Hollie Rose Hughes – obviously I’ve got big plans for her and George,” she said.

“She’ll be HRH, HRH. I’ve thought ahead.

“I”m not even joking, I’m like Carole Middleton. I am on it,” she laughed.

The royals appear to have sent thank you notes to anyone who wrote to them with good wishes, and fans have started to share pictures of their cards on social media.

One shared a picture of the front of the card, which featured a photo of Harry, Markle, and Archie, taken after his christening ceremony.

They also shared a photo of the back of the card, with a message from Harry and Markle.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been overwhelmed by all the incredibly kind cards and letters they have received on the occasion of Archie’s Christening, and are so touched that you took the trouble to write as you did,” it reads.

“It really was most thoughtful of you and greatly appreciated by Their Royal Highnesses who send you their very best wishes.”

Archie’s christening was attended by members of the royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The event was kept private from the press, with Harry and Markle declining to release details, including the identity of Archie’s godparents, to the public.

However, they did release new photos of Archie to mark the special event.

The couple are preparing for their tour of southern Africa later this month. They previously announced it would be their “first officially tour as a family,” so it’s likely fans will see another glimpse of Archie then.

