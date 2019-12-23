Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s decision to spend Christmas in Canada could be due to a royal tradition which would exclude Archie from the dinner table

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie Harrison in South Africa. source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending Christmas in Canada, and a royal expert believes it’s so that Archie won’t have to take part in the royal family’s Christmas lunch where the children are separated from the adults.

According to royal correspondent Omid Scobie, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have decided to spend their first Christmas away from the royal family so they can spend more time with their son.

When asked by a CBC News anchor whether the couple should have considered celebrating with the family, Scobie said: “You have to remember one thing, Sandringham is quite a formal affair.

“You know, on Christmas Day when the family get together for Christmas lunch, children are separated from the parents. They actually have their own celebration in the royal nursery at Sandringham,” he added.

“So they wouldn’t have got to spend as much time with Archie as perhaps they would have liked.”

This is a tradition which was recently confirmed by former royal chef Carolyn Rob, who worked at the royal household from 1987 until 2000.

Robb told Insider that royal children traditionally “did their own thing” during the family’s Christmas meal.

“It was very much along the traditional lines of children did their own thing, particularly at that time because there were quite a lot of small children,” Robb told Insider. “So they would have had an early meal.”

Asked whether she thinks this tradition has been upheld by the younger generations of the family, Robb said it’s possible that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children could be kept in a different room.

“Possibly, yes. They are quite young still, so it’s possible they’re not part of the main meal. But that’s speculation on my part.”

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the couple’s decision “to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued.

Scobie, meanwhile, added that the couple may have chosen Canada because the duchess has friends there from her time filming the television series “Suits,” where production was based in Toronto.

“This is going to be a much more laid back surroundings for them, and we know Meghan has a lot of friends in Toronto and the surrounding areas as well,” he said. “So they’re going to have a revolving door of guests coming to see Archie, maybe for the first time.”

