How the royal family would change if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave up their titles and quit forever

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the Trooping the Colour parade with the royal family in 2018. source Anwar Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images

After seeing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak emotionally about the pressures that come with royal life, experts are predicting that the couple could leave the royal family entirely.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Insider that the couple were “both extremely unhappy in conventional royal roles.”

But leaving behind one’s royal status is no simple process, according to Joe Little, the editor of a magazine focusing on the royals.

Little told Insider that the couple would have to give up the causes they care about and pass them on to other members of the family.

Their children wouldn’t be considered royal either, meaning they would be prohibited from traditional royal family celebrations, such as the Queen’s annual birthday parade.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could give up their places in the royal family to avoid the British tabloids, according to royal experts.

In a recent series of emotional interviews, the couple spoke of their struggles dealing with the media scrutiny, with Harry saying he “will not be bullied into playing a game that killed my mum.”

For the first time, Markle addressed how the scrutiny had affected her mental health. She said in a new ITV documentary that “not many people have asked if I’m OK.”

“There’s a couple here who are saying that the intense media scrutiny of their lives is making them question whether they want to continue to be royals, effectively,” Camilla Tominey, a royal correspondent, said on the UK breakfast show “This Morning.”

Her comments came amid reports that the couple were planning to take a six-week sabbatical, including a trip to the US for baby Archie’s first Thanksgiving in November.

If the couple were to ultimately choose to give up their roles, it would affect not only their lives, but others’ as well.

Here’s how their departure could change the entire royal family as we know it.

Markle and Harry’s royal duties would be passed on to other members of the family

The royal family carries out more than 2,000 official engagements throughout the UK and the world every year, according to its official website.

As senior royals, Harry and Markle, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, are responsible for many of these. They just returned from a 10-day tour of Africa on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II, and they are individually responsible for the events of many patronages and organizations.

When it comes to the charities they support, each senior royal has a focus. Middleton’s is early childhood development, while William’s is mental-health initiatives. For Harry it’s environmental causes, while for Markle it’s gender equality.

However, if Markle and Harry were to leave the royal family, they would not be able to continue working as patrons for the organizations they support, according to Joe Little, a royal expert.

“This is uncharted territory, but if they were to withdraw from public life, then the organizations with which they are associated in various capacities would be reallocated to other members of the royal family,” Little, the managing editor of Majesty magazine, told Insider.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently announced plans to start their own charity, Sussex Royal, after splitting from Middleton and William’s Royal Foundation earlier this year.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Chris Jackson/ Getty Images.

The charity won’t officially start operating until next year. However, how it will operate – and whether it would be renamed so as not to include the word “royal” – might depend on whether Harry and Markle give up HRH status.

“Would they relinquish their royal styles and titles?” Little said. “Who knows, but it’s always possible.”

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, recently told Insider that the couple were “both extremely unhappy in conventional royal roles.”

Harry has echoed that, saying in 2017 that no one in the royal family actually wanted to be king or queen.

“We are involved in modernizing the British monarchy,” he told Newsweek. “We are not doing this for ourselves but for the greater good of the people.”

He added: “Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don’t think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time.”

Considering this is something the prince has been thinking about for a long time, perhaps he never truly intended to operate the charity on a royal basis.

Unlike Archie, their next child wouldn’t be a ‘royal baby’

Harry and Markle spent $3 million of taxpayers’ money renovating their new home, Frogmore Cottage, just in time for the birth of their first son, Archie Harrison, earlier this year.

If Harry and Markle were no longer royal, their family wouldn’t be eligible to receive funds like this from the Queen’s Sovereign Grant, which goes toward supporting her and those who carry out royal duties on her behalf.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex show off baby Archie in Africa. source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

That means Markle and Harry’s next child may not even be considered a “royal baby.”

When Archie was born, Harry and Markle were incredibly secretive, avoiding the traditional post-birth photo call on the hospital steps and revealing the hospital their son was born in only when his birth certificate was released.

Despite this – and that he wasn’t given a title – Archie was estimated to have boosted the UK economy by £1.25 billion (about $1.6 billion).

If the couple were to leave public life – and thus have no responsibility to the British taxpayer – they might even decline to disclose details such as their next child’s name to the public.

It’s difficult to imagine the impact a “non-royal baby” would have on the economy if the public never see a glimpse of him or her, and don’t know anything about them.

At 5 months old, Archie attended his first royal engagement during his parents’ tour of Africa, where he was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Archie’s future brother or sister, on the other hand, would likely not be able to attend important historical engagements. Non-members of the royal family are prohibited from attending milestone family events, even those celebrating the Queen’s birthday.

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children at the Trooping the Colour parade. source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

Therefore, Markle and Harry’s children could be prevented from celebrating something as simple as their great-grandmother’s birthday parade, Trooping the Colour. Other royal children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – have attended in recent years, and Harry and Markle attend every year.

So this would change not only the Sussex family’s relationship with the royals, but the way such events are portrayed in the history books too.