Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have different names when they go to Scotland and Northern Ireland — here’s what they are

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh Castle in Edinburgh, Scotland, in February 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have different names when they visit different parts of the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are their most frequently-used, but only properly apply in England.

In Scotland they are the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton, while in Northern Ireland they are Baron and Lady Kilkeel.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names are known pretty much all over the world, as are their main titles: the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But, depending on where abouts the couple travels, these are not the only titles they can use.

Senior, married members of the royal family get separate titles which only work parts of the UK with their own system of titles and nobility: Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Harry and Meghan were granted these titles by the Queen when they married in May 2018.

Scotland

The couple have different titles when they are in Scotland, which was a separate country until 1707 and kept its own system of nobility.

There, Prince Harry has the title of Earl of Dumbarton, and Meghan is the Countess of Dumbarton.

The pair hasn’t been to Scotland since their wedding (they went during their engagement), so the titles have not been given much of an outing so far.

Northern Ireland

Prince Harry has the title of Baron Kilkeel in Northern Ireland, while Meghan is the Baroness Kilkeel. Harry is the first royal to ever hold the title.

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Northern Ireland in March 2018. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The couple last visited Northern Ireland in March 2018, before their wedding and before they were given their new titles by the Queen.

What about William and Kate?

Prince William was given the Scottish title of Earl of Strathearn when he married Kate in 2011, and Kate became the Countess of Strathearn.

The titles have been used by Scottish media and government figures.

And in Northern Ireland, William is Baron Carrickfergus and Kate is Lady Carrickfergus.