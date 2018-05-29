Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning their honeymoon in Canada — and the venue looks incredible

caption The royals are reportedly due to stay at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta (pictured right). source Getty / Wikimedia Commons

After weeks of speculation, reports suggest Harry and Meghan will honeymoon in Canada.

Sources told TMZ they are due to stay at the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge in Alberta.

They will apparently stay at the six-bedroom “Outlook Cabin” which has been nicknamed “The Royal Retreat.”

That’s according to sources who told TMZ the newlyweds are due to stay in Alberta, Canada’s luxurious Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, situated right in the middle of Jasper National Park.

While the date is unknown, the couple will reportedly stay at the 6,000 square foot Outlook Cabin, which has become so popular among the royals it has been nicknamed “The Royal Retreat” – The Queen and Prince Philip stayed there in June 2005, while King George VI and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother stayed there in 1939.

According to the hotel’s website, “every inch” of the lodge “exudes elegancy and grandeur.”

It boasts six bedrooms each with an ensuite bathroom, a dining room, “Great Room,” conservatory and enclosed veranda, as well as a “majestic stone fireplace,” and can cost up to £5,000 a night.

You can take a virtual tour of the cabin here.

The Lodge is also a favourite among celebrities – it was the location of 1954 Marilyn Monroe film “River of No Return” and has hosted the likes of Anthony Hopkins, John Travolta, and Bill Gates.

TMZ reported that the resort has ordered “gear and goodies” it doesn’t provide for regular guests, and British and Canadian security will be involved when the couple arrives.

Business Insider has reached out to the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge for comment.