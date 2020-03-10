Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, and Prince William couldn’t pretend to be nice to each other one last time

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton barely interacted with each other at their final joint engagement.

The “Fab Four” reunion for the Commonwealth Day service on Monday was a “frosty” one, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams added that William and Middleton will be feeling “under pressure” now that Harry and Markle have resigned.

It was their first time seeing each other since “Megxit” was announced earlier this year.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Royal fans around the world waited eagerly for a first glimpse of the “Fab Four” at their final engagement together on Monday – and it’s fair to say they were left disappointed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle came face to face with Kate Middleton and Prince William for a second time since Harry admitted there was a rift between himself and his brother back in November.

It was the first joint appearance from the couples since “Megxit” was announced in January.

Flashback to last year’s Commonwealth Day service, and rumors of a feud between the couples had only started bubbling to the surface. Even so, Markle and Middleton still managed to greet each other with a hug at that ceremony.

Whether that gesture was for the cameras or not, one thing was made clear at this year’s Commonwealth Day service.

Harry, Markle, Middleton, and William didn’t want to interact with each other – and they didn’t seem to care who knows it.

William and Middleton have likely felt ‘under pressure’ since ‘Megxit’

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal commentator, told Insider that even though “it was known that there would be a global focus on every word said” between the couples, the little interaction between them was “frosty.”

Harry and Markle arrived at Westminster Abbey just a few moments before William and Middleton, and the group only exchanged brief eye contact when taking their seats just a row apart from each other.

“I would not call this a reunion,” said Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who.”

“In the ITV documentary about their South Africa trip, Harry confirmed that he and William were on separate paths. Now he and Meghan will carve out their own which is their choice,” he added.

“However, William and Kate will not have been pleased by being given ten minutes’ notice of the statement the Sussexes put out in January. It plunged the monarchy into crisis.”

The royal family were not informed when Harry and Markle first announced on Instagram they were taking a “step back” earlier this year, the BBC initially reported.

While it’s not known how the family reacted to the news behind closed doors, William did attend a summit at Sandringham with Prince Harry, the Queen, and Prince Charles to discuss Harry and Markle’s future.

“The way they have handled their last official engagements as working royals, however, whether it was Meghan inspiring a school in Dagenham with a message for International Women’s day or the standing ovation they got at the Albert Hall, or the photo of them under an umbrella with falling rain at the Endeavour Fund Awards, which looked out of a Hollywood movie, gives us an idea of the unique talents the royal family will lose as they bow out,” Fitzwilliams added.

“William and Kate, who will be under pressure as a result as Andrew is in disgrace, will undoubtedly also regret what might have been, along with the rest of us.”

There was a last-minute change that completely changed the ‘Fab Four’ dynamic at the event

The Cambridges were originally meant to walk behind Her Majesty during the Queen’s procession before the Commonwealth Day service, while the Sussexes were to be escorted to their seats.

However, just hours before the ceremony Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English confirmed on Twitter that there had been a last-minute change to the program and that William and Middleton would not walk behind the Queen.

Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are yet to confirm the reason for the change.

However, ITV royal editor Chris Ship suggested that it might have had something to do with the press.

“However, I hear William and Kate are not doing the Queen’s procession either. And will also go straight to their seats. So those body language experts will have even fewer images to examine …” Ship wrote on Twitter.

However, I hear William & Kate are not doing the Queen’s procession either. And will also go straight to their seats.

So those body language experts will have even fewer images to examine … https://t.co/0JdfJWBhps — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 9, 2020

Ship implied that Middleton and William may have taken Harry and Markle’s lead and decided not to appear front and center so that there would be less attention on their body language and interactions.

While it’s certainly a possibility, the couples seemed to contradict this theory – that they care how they are portrayed by the media – by not even pretending to be nice to each other at the event.

The Sussexes’ final Commonwealth Day service was supposed to close this royal chapter. Instead, the couple have left things on a cliffhanger, a question mark.

While fans didn’t get any closure during the final appearance of the “Fab Four,” perhaps they weren’t meant to.

The lack of answers here means this chapter might not be over after all.

And whether William, Middleton, Harry, and Markle’s next reunion is as soon as two weeks, or at Princess Beatrice’s wedding in May, it’s certain that the whole world will be tuning it to see what happens next.

Read more:

The most awkward photos from Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William’s reunion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry coordinated outfits for their final appearance with the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William at their final engagement as working royals