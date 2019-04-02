Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially on Instagram, and they’ve made their first post

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. source Jo Hale/ Redferne/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have just joined Instagram.

They made their first post under the account @sussexroyal on Tuesday afternoon.

Previously, fans recieved updates about the pair from Kensington Palace‘s official Instagram account, which was shared between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

The news comes after the Sussexes announced they were splitting households from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the spring.

Stop what you’re doing, because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally started their own Instagram account.

The account, which has the username @sussexroyal, recieved thousands of followers just minutes after their first post was published on Tuesday.

The post reads: “‘Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues.

“We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal.’ -Harry & Meghan.”

You can click the arrows below to see a number of photos of the couple on various royal engagements and trips.

Fans were understandably elated with the news – the account already had nearly 300,000 followers, more than 80,000 likes, and plenty of comments just an hour after the first post.

Even A-listers expressed their pleasure that the royals had joined the social network.

Markle’s close friend Jessica Mulroney simply commented two hearts on the post, while magazines Glamour and Grazia also welcomed the couple to the platform.

Insta-famous dog Le Corgi even wrote “WELCOME TO INSTAGRAM ❤️,” while Instagram itself commented: “Ummm… hello! Welcome ❤️ We are so happy you are here.”

The news shouldn’t come as too much of a shock to royal fans, however.

Up until now, the couple connected with fans through Kensington Palace’s Instagram and Twitter account, which was shared between Prince Harry, Markle, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

Welcome to Instagram, SussexRoyal! Follow for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ???? https://t.co/qN4RncphDl pic.twitter.com/HpPdVNznrF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 2, 2019

Read More: The Queen reportedly denied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s request to completely split from Buckingham Palace

However, since the couple recently announced their decision to split their household from the Cambridges – which was previously shared at the palace – this seems to be a natural progression for the Sussexes.

Harry and Markle will be starting their own household at Buckingham Palace in the spring, but this new account suggests more changes could be coming sooner than we expected.

It’s not clear whether we’ll be treated to any royal selfies anytime soon. After all, Kensington Palace’s account is usually only used to post official photographs of the royals’ public engagements.

But, after the Queen wrote her first Instagram post in March, it’s clear anything could happen.