19 adorable photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their royal tour of Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embarked on a royal tour of Morocco over the weekend.

Their three-day visit was filled with plenty of adorable couple moments.

They managed to pack in a lot of events, such as visiting local schools and tasting traditional Moroccan food.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be expecting their first child this spring, but they are still hard at work conducting their royal duties.

The couple recently embarked on a three-day royal tour of Morocco that lasted from Saturday, February 23, to Monday, February 25. It may not have been as long as their tour of Australia and New Zealand in October 2018, but they still managed to pack in a lot of activities.

According to a tweet from Kensington Palace, the two were there to “see work being done to promote girl’s education, empower young people and support children from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

Here are 19 of their most adorable couple moments from their trip to Morocco.

Harry and Markle arrived hand in hand at the Casablanca Airport in Casablanca, Morocco, on Saturday.

Markle wore a red custom Valentino dress with floral embroidery on the shoulder overlay.

They were then given a traditional welcome as they made their way to meet with Morocco’s Crown Prince Moulay Hassan.

The Daily Mail reports that the duke and duchess were presented with a platter of dates and milk as part of a traditional Moroccan greeting.

They were then led to their accommodations at the royal villa in the grounds of King Mohammed’s palace.

The couple started their second day walking arm in arm through the High Atlas mountain region.

They first visited the Education for All boarding house in the town of Asni.

Upon arrival, Markle received a henna tattoo on her left hand.

According to E! News, the henna ceremony is a Moroccan tradition for pregnant women.

Markle and Harry greeted two young girls waiting for them outside of the boarding house.

People’s royal correspondent Simon Perry shared a video of Markle showing off her Henna design to the two girls.

They then made their way over to a secondary school not far from the boarding house.

They met with many of the students at Lycee Qualifiant Grand Atlas school.

They shared a sweet moment while watching the students’ football game.

It’s another example of the PDA the couple has become known for.

They then presented the founder of Education for All, Michael McHugo, with the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

Education for All was started back in 2007 to provide opportunities for secondary education to girls in the High Atlas mountain region of Morocco. The program builds boarding houses for girls ages 12-18, and provides hot meals, showers, and other accommodations for its participants.

The couple then arrived holding hands at an evening reception at the British Ambassador’s residence in Morocco.

Markle wore a bespoke Dior gown with gold heels and a matching clutch.

Harry and Markle were greeted by the daughters of the British Ambassador to Morocco as they arrived.

Markle was handed a lovely bouquet of flowers.

Markle and Harry started Monday off with a visit to the Moroccan Royal Federation of Equestrian Sports in Rabat, Morocco.

They were there to learn more about a program that uses equine therapy for children with special needs.

Markle and Harry took some time to pet the horses.

According to a tweet from Kensington Palace, the horses are used to help children with disabilities and mental health challenges.

The couple then moved on to the Villa des Ambassadors to see a cooking demonstration from local chef Moha Fedal.

The organization helps children from underprivileged backgrounds learn more about traditional Moroccan cooking.

Harry and Markle got a chance to try some local cuisine.

The couple shared a laugh with Chef Fedal as they tried one of the dishes.

Markle and Harry then changed outfits and headed to the Andalusian Gardens.

The two seemed amused by a cat that stepped in their way while visiting a nearby arts and crafts market.

While there, Markle was gifted a necklace from one of the vendors.

In the photo above, Harry moves Markle’s ponytail out of the way of her new necklace.

Harry and Markle made some new friends outside the market.

Two young girls were waiting to give them roses.

For their third and final engagement of the day, Markle and Harry met with King Mohammed VI at his residence in Rabat, Morocco.

Markle wore a light-blue floral dress by Carolina Herrera.

According to Kensington Palace, the couple presented him with a letter from the Queen.

The meeting marked the end of the couple’s eventful trip to Morocco.