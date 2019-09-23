Here’s how the royal family would change if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/ Getty Images

Friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex believe they could be planning to relocate to the US, according to the Mail Online.

The publication reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set their sights on LA, where the duchess previously lived and where her mother currently resides.

Insider spoke to royal commentators who explained how the rumored move could change Harry and Markle’s roles within the royal family, as well as how it could shape Archie’s upbringing.

Since they married, it’s been widely speculated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could move to Los Angeles, where the former actress is from.

Despite the couple now gearing up for their first royal tour with baby Archie, reports suggest they could already be planning the big move.

According to the Mail Online, the couple are “raising fear among friends” that they could be permanently moving to LA, which is where Markle’s mother resides.

“In the 1980s, it was decided baby Harry would one day have a family and want to build an estate. Charles has discussed Herefordshire, thinking he’d love it,” a source told the publication.

“Perhaps back then they were expecting Harry would marry a Sloaney nursery teacher who would love nothing more than running an estate.

“Fast forward to 2019, and that dream seems deeply old-fashioned, not to mention unrealistic,” they added.

Meanwhile, The Sun’s royal correspondent Emily Andrews believes the couple will purchase a home in LA to be close to Markle’s mother.

“I think they’ll probably buy somewhere in America – of course, Doria lives in LA,” she said.

“We know Doria and Meghan are very close, Doria has been a very special and intrinsic part of Archie’s life and it would make sense if they bought someplace out in LA,” she added.

“Somewhere where they could go for holidays, school holidays and Doria could stay, too.”

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond when contacted by Insider for comment.

It’s worth noting that Harry and Markle are full-time working royals, and most of their engagements take place within the UK.

Relocating – whether on a temporary or permanent basis – would certainly impact their working schedules and their roles within the royal family, not to mention the upbringing of baby Archie.

Insider sat down with the experts, who explained how the reported move could change the dynamic of the royal family as a whole.

‘It would give Archie a grounding in one half of his culture’

Royal commentator Kristen Meinzer believes the couple could relocate to the US – but just on a part-time basis.

“I would love it if Harry and Meghan lived in the US – at least part time,” says Meinzer, host of the podcast “When Meghan Met Harry.”

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Archie Harrison at his christening ceremony in July. source Chris Allerton/ Getty Images

“It would allow Meghan to be close to her mother and the majority of her friends. It would give Archie a grounding in one half of his culture. And it would better connect Harry to his wife’s history, and his own – let’s not forget that Princess Diana’s great-grandmother, Frances Ellen Work, was an American,” she added.

Meinzer has a point. While Markle is often affectionately known as “America’s princess,” it’s easy to forget that her son is being raised in a completely different environment and culture than the one she was brought up in.

It’s not yet known whether Markle and Harry have even applied for dual citizenship for Archie – something many believe is automatically granted at birth.

“From what I understand, Harry and Meghan will have to acquire documentation for their child to prove US citizenship and it’s not clear if they will do that but of course the option is there,” royal contributor Victoria Murphy previously told ABC News.

If Markle and Harry were to start splitting their time between the UK and the US, this could expose Archie to a major part of his heritage.

Then perhaps, as he gets older, it’s possible he could choose to spend more time there – a decision which would impact future generations of royals to come.

Meghan and Harry could potentially lose their HRH status

Meinzer thinks it’s unlikely “that Harry and Meghan would ever live in the US for “more than a few months a year.”

“They are both incredibly dedicated to their royal duties, and to serving as goodwill ambassadors for the UK and the Commonwealth. If they lived in the US more than occasionally, they wouldn’t be able to perform their duties to the level that they wanted to.”

The palace have never released official protocol regarding what happens to British royals who relocate outside of the UK. However, royals from other countries have lost their HRH status for moving outside of their home country for extended periods.

For instance, Thailand’s Princess Ubolratana left the country to study at MIT – and, instead of returning home at the end of her studies, she stayed and married an American man, Peter Jensen. Although the couple divorced in 2001, she still isn’t allowed HRH status.

It didn’t turn out too bad for the princess, though, as she later turned to acting, starring in Thai films including “Where the Miracle Happens” and “My Best Bodyguard.”

It’s not known whether this is a possibility for British royals. However, it still raises the question of how the royal family would look without Markle and Harry as key players.

Meghan’s American roots could help ‘define her role as a senior royal’

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, however, Markle’s American heritage could actually help, and not hinder, her ever-changing role as a British royal.

caption Archie Harrison was born in May 2019. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Fitzwilliams said that while he doesn’t believe the couple will permanently relocate, there is the potential for a short visit with Archie, or even a working sabbatical in another area of the Commonwealth instead.

“Meghan’s celebrity friends are in the US and will provide support for their charitable activities as the Obamas did for Invictus and Oprah has for Harry’s campaign on mental illness,” said Fitzwilliams, former editor of “The International Who’s Who.”

“They are certainly unconventional royals and as activists for causes they believe in are aiming their messages at millennials and the young,” he added.

Hilary Clinton recently praised Markle for “representing the US in the UK” with the release of her new charity clothing line.

“I’m so inspired by how Meghan Markle – aka one half of @sussexroyal – is representing the U.S. in the U.K. and on the world stage,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Meghan’s new project: Helping @SmartWorksCharity equip women who have been out of the workforce with the office essentials they need to feel confident in job interviews and beyond.

“The ability to earn their own paycheck is a key part of women’s economic, social, and cultural equality, and it can all start with some smart suits,” she added.

The concept behind representing her homeland through her charity work is something that could impact Markle’s role going forward, according to Fitzwilliams.

“The surprise endorsement of Meghan by former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Instagram for ‘representing the US in the UK’ may herald interesting and unexpected developments in future as Meghan defines her role as a senior royal,” said Fitzwilliams.

It’s unclear whether a permanent move across the pond could be a reality for the Sussex family, with both Meinzer and Fitzwilliams appearing skeptical of the reports.

Nonetheless, it’s clear Markle’s heritage is already shaping both her royal role and her son’s upbringing. As far as everything else is concerned, all that’s left to do is wait and see.

