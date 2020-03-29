President Trump said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘must pay’ for their own security protection now that they’ve moved to LA from Canada

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will cease all official royal duties starting April 1. source Remo Casilli/Reuters

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will cease all royal duties starting April 1.

The couple, along with their son, Archie, has reportedly relocated to LA from Canada, where they temporarily resided after announcing their plans to step back from royal duties.

On Sunday, President Trump tweeted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will pay for their security arrangements: “The US will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

Canadian government officials confirmed that the government paid for the couple’s security while they resided there but that the country would no longer cover the cost once they transition out of royal life.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they “have no plans to ask the US government for security resources.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly moved from Los Angeles ahead of Canada’s border closure, The Sun and People reported on Friday, citing anonymous sources.

Buckingham Palace representatives declined to confirm the news on Friday to Insider’s royals reporter Mikhaila Friel. Palace representatives did not yet respond to Insider’s most recent request for comment.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump tweeted that the royal couple will pay for their own security arrangements now that they’re said to be living in the US.

In his tweet, he wrote: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

Chris Ship, a reporter for ITV News, later tweeted that a spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they “have no plans to ask the US government for security resources.”

“Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” the spokesperson said, according to the tweet.

Last June, President Trump denied calling Meghan Markle “nasty,” despite a recording of an interview with The Sun where he referred to her as such.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and baby Archie have been residing in Canada since shortly after their initial Megxit announcements. While the couple resided in Vancouver Island in the province of British Columbia, the Canadian government was paying for their security arrangements, Insider’s Mikhaila Friel reported.

Recently, Canadian government officials announced that when the couple’s royal duties ceased at the end of March, the country would no longer fund their security costs.

Reports from CBC estimate that the family’s security costs while they resided in Canada may have cost as low as $1.7 million to as high as $30 million.

It’s not yet clear what the royal family’s security arrangements in the US could include or look like, or what they will cost. The official Sussex Royal website’s Spring 2020 Transition outline states that the couple will require “effective security to protect them and their son.”

The website reads: “This is based on The Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into The Royal Family, his military service, the Duchess’ own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years. No further details can be shared as this is classified information for safety reasons.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans in January to transition out of formal royal duties

They reached an agreement with Queen Elizabeth II about their plans to depart from their traditional royal roles – in an ordeal that has informally become known as “Megxit” – which stated they would become financially independent, no longer fulfill official royal duties, and lose their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) titles starting April 1.

They recently had their final royal engagements in the UK, where this now-iconic photo captured the couple in the rain.