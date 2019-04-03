Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been removed from the official Kensington Palace Twitter photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been cut out of Kensington Palace’s official Twitter profile.

The royal pair started their own Instagram account on Tuesday, after previously sharing all social media platforms with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

However, it doesn’t look like the Cambridges will be too lonely, as they have found adorable replacements for their new profile picture.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created their own Instagram account on Tuesday, it seems the couple are completely cutting ties with all of the royal family’s other social media accounts.

The couple previously shared an Instagram and Twitter account with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, under the handles @kensingtonroyal and @kensingtonpalace respectively.

Harry and Markle’s Instagram account @sussexroyal reached 2.1 million followers less than 24 hours after they published their first post on Tuesday.

Welcome to Instagram, SussexRoyal! Follow for more on the work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ???? https://t.co/qN4RncphDl pic.twitter.com/HpPdVNznrF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 2, 2019

Although it has not been announced whether or not they plan to join Twitter too, it appears that they will be no longer represented by the palace’s official account.

The account’s former profile picture was of the Sussexes and the Cambridges together, but the photo has now been replaced.

caption Prince William, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and Prince William. source Chris Jackson/ Pool/ AFP/ Getty Images

The account’s official photo is now a family picture of Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, which was released as their official Christmas card in 2018.

The social media changes come after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they will be splitting households with the the Cambridges, having previously shared one at Kensington Palace.

Harry and Markle have already made action towards creating their new household at Buckingham Palace, which is due to begin work in the spring.

The couple have already hired Hilary Clinton’s former presidential campaign advisor, Sarah Latham, as Head of Communications on their team.

The news caused many to believe the rumors of a feud between the couples, which first surfaced after Harry and Markle married in 2018.

However, former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold previously told INSIDER that the split was simply a “natural progression” that was bound to happen sooner or later.