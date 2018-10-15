The queen reportedly found out that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child during Princess Eugenie’s wedding

caption Their baby is due in spring 2019. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child, Kensington Palace announced Monday morning.

The Duchess of Sussex is due to give birth in spring 2019.

Harry and Markle reportedly revealed their happy news to the queen and other senior royals during Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday.

Following the birth of Harry and Markle’s first child, who will be seventh in line to the British throne, Princess Eugenie will move down the line of succession.

The princess, who is currently ninth in line, will become tenth.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

According to the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent, Rebecca English, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their happy news to members of the royal family during Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday

The couple reportedly told Queen Elizabeth II and “other senior royals,” who are all “delighted” for the duke and duchess, the palace said, according to the BBC.

Harry and Meghan told the Royal Family at Eugenie’s wedding on Friday. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) October 15, 2018

Eugenie married Brooksbank in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Friday morning, followed by an evening reception at the Royal Lodge, the Duke of York’s official residence since 2003, and the Queen Mother’s former home.

In a statement released by Kensington Palace, Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, said she is “very happy” about the “lovely news” and “looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild,” People reported.

An unnamed royal source also told People that the duchess has had her 12-week scan – an in-depth ultrasound typically done between the 11th and 13th weeks of pregnancy – and is “feeling well.”

Following the birth of Harry and Markle’s first child, who will be seventh in line to the British throne, Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Eugenie herself will all move down the line of succession.

The Duke of York, who is currently seventh in line behind Harry, will become eighth; Princess Beatrice will be ninth, and Eugenie will be tenth.

Earlier this year, Eugenie and Brooksbank reportedly had to delay their engagement announcement because of Harry and Markle’s royal wedding

In late September, an anonymous source told Vanity Fair’s royal correspondent, Katie Nicholl, that Eugenie and Brooksbank had “agreed to get married months before” they broke the news of their engagement on January 22.

The source, who Vanity Fair identified only as “a family friend” of the princess, said the couple talked about having their wedding in 2017, “but they had to wait for Harry to go first.”

According to Vanity Fair’s source, Harry and Markle’s engagement announcement and wedding took precedence over Eugenie’s because of the duke’s rank in the royal family.

Nevertheless, Eugenie and Brooksbank reportedly had “no bad feelings at all” about delaying their happy news because of royal protocol, the source told Vanity Fair. “Eugenie is very close to Harry, and she knows how the system works,” the source said.

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

