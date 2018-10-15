People are already trying to guess what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby’s name will be — here are the most popular predictions

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child, Kensington Palace announced Monday morning.

Hours after Kensington Palace revealed that Meghan Markle is pregnant, people are already trying to guess what the royal baby’s name will be.

Monday morning, the palace announced on Twitter that Prince Harry and Markle are expecting their first child together. The duchess is due to give birth in spring 2019, about a year after she married the prince in May.

Markle has reportedly had her 12-week scan – an in-depth ultrasound typically done between the 11th and 13th weeks of pregnancy – and is “feeling well,” an unnamed royal source told People.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

According to matched betting company OddsMonkey and online betting platform Betway, people are already placing bets on what Harry and Markle’s baby’s name will be.

So far, frontrunners include Alexander (at 7/1 odds) and Alice (8/1), according to OddsMonkey, as well as Victoria (15/2) and James (9/1), according to Betway. Other popular guesses, according to both companies, include Elizabeth – perhaps in tribute of Prince Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – and Diana, after the prince’s late mother, Princess Diana.

Currently, common predictions also include: Albert, Arthur, Phillip, Charles, Mary, William, Andrew, Doria, and Edward.

It’s worth noting, however, that people have failed to correctly guess the name of royal babies in the past, so it’s best to take these bets with a grain of salt.

caption No one saw it coming when Prince William and Middleton named their third child, Louis. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Right before Kate Middleton gave birth to Prince Louis in April, for example, Arthur and Alexander both topped betting lists on the baby’s name, with odds of 2/1 and 4/1, respectively. The name Louis, on the other hand, was not a frontrunner on either betting lists or online polls.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed their third child’s full name, Louis Arthur Charles, it even surprised royal experts. Despite the arguably surprising choice, it turns out Prince William and Middleton named Louis after Lord Louis Mountbatten, Prince Philip’s uncle, who was a British naval officer.

