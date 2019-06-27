Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are definitely going to Africa in the fall

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Peter Parks/ AFP/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are definitely going to South Africa in the fall, a government official has confirmed.

After months of speculation, Nigel Casey, British High Commissioner to South Africa, announced the news at a press conference on Wednesday.

It was previously reported that the couple were planning the visit in preparation for a longer working sabbatical in the continent, although this is yet to be confirmed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will embark on a tour of South Africa in the fall, the British High Commissioner to South Africa said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference in Pretoria, Guateng, Nigel Casey said: “They are going to be coming back to visit us in South Africa this autumn.

BREAKING NEWS: Casey has confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will be coming to South Africa later this year. pic.twitter.com/No90q574Tl — Jacaranda News (@JacaNews) June 26, 2019

“That’s great news for us. I predict it’s also good news for the South African economy, because I predict a hat and frock buying frenzy to rival even SONA [the country’s State of the Nation Address, which took place last Thursday], which could well restore economic growth all on its own,” he joked.

“We’re hugely looking forward to that and thanks in anticipation for that and all the support that I know we’re going to receive.”

As Buckingham Palace is yet to make an official statement in response to Casey’s announcement, it is not yet known where in South Africa the couple will visit, or how long the tour is expected to last.

Rumors of a South Africa tour first emerged in May, after Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden reported that “officials in South Africa have been told to expect a visit” from the couple and baby Archie in preparation for a longer working sabbatical to take place on a later date.

It’s unknown whether the couple’s son, baby Archie, will join the couple on the trip in the fall. If they do bring Archie along, he could be the youngest royal baby to travel abroad, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

“William travelled first when he was nine months old, and George when he was eight [months old], so the precedents are there, not that a couple as independent as Harry and Meghan need precedents,” Fitzwilliams previously told INSIDER.

If the trip goes well, the couple could relocate temporarily for a period between several months and a few years, it has been reported.

Journalist and royal biographer Katie Nicholl also told INSIDER that the couple would be likely to use the trip for a “sabbatical” instead of a permanent stay in the continent.

“Africa, Botswana in particular has always been a very special place to Harry. He calls it his spiritual home and it’s where he and Meghan fell in love so I think it’s probably high up on the couple’s wish list,” she said.

“They will be going away for a sabbatical lasting months rather than a two year stay and from what I am told they are keen to explore and experience life in different countries in the Commonwealth, an area which has been earmarked for the couple by the Queen and the Prince of Wales who are, together with the couple, instrumental in these talks.”

INSIDER has contacted Buckingham Palace and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office for comment.