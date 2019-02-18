Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly splitting their royal household from Prince William and Kate Middleton

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are splitting from the royal household they have shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton. source REUTERS/Mark Blinch/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to create their own royal household within weeks, The Sunday Times reported.

This means they will have their own team of staff separate to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s household.

The brothers have had a joint team since 2009.

However, as their individual families grow and their responsibilities diverge, they will create different households.

It’s also hoped the split will ease reported tensions between Meghan and Kate.

The Dukes of Sussex and Cambridge are to split royal households, according to The Sunday Times.

Until now, Princes Harry and William have had the same team of staff looking after them, as well as Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

With the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set to move out of Kensington Palace and into Frogmore Cottage, on the Windsor Castle estate, before the impending birth of their first child in April or May, the household split is set to occur within weeks, The Times said.

The change will reflect not only the brothers’ separate locations and their expanding families, but also their increasingly different royal responsibilities.

As heir to the throne, Prince William’s responsibilities will develop down a set path, whereas Harry will have more freedom to carve out his own role within the royal family.

They will create separate courts, which means they will have separate communications teams and thus the opportunity to form more distinctive media styles.

Despite their move to Frogmore Cottage, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s offices will still be located in Kensington Palace.

It’s also hoped that having their own households will help reduce the reported tension between Meghan and Kate.

Prince Charles has reportedly insisted that the household split won’t result in any extra costs.

The brothers have shared a team of staff since 2009, when they split from Prince Charles’ Clarence House court.

“William and Harry are working to make sure the Sussexes have an office that can support their family when they move to Frogmore this spring,” a royal source told The Times. “This work has been under way since before last year’s wedding.”

And another source added: “The brothers have leant on each other and looked after each other since their mother died. But now they have their own families, they no longer rely on each other as before. They have become different people with different outlooks on life.”

Kensington Palace did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.