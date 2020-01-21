Everything we know about what’s next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they try to become ‘regular’ citizens in Canada

Details of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new life away from the royal family are slowly being revealed, but there’s still a lot we don’t know.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will cease all royal duties and stop using their HRH titles from Spring 2020, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson announced on Saturday.

As part of a new agreement, the spokesperson added: “They understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

“The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.”

The Queen also confirmed that the couple plan to spend time in both the UK and Canada during a transitional period. Although she did not confirm whether this transition will lead to a permanent relocation, there have been rumors that the couple will move to the North American country for some time now.

Last week, the Daily Mail reported that staff at the couple’s Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor had been relocated within the royal household. Then, on Monday night, Harry landed in Vancouver to be with Markle and Archie, who returned to Canada after making the initial announcement earlier this month.

Here’s what’s next for the couple as they embark on life as “regular” citizens in Canada.

Are Harry and Meghan still members of the royal family?

Harry and Markle are still technically members of the royal family – they just won’t be “working” members of the family.

This means that their departure from royal roles won’t affect the line of succession. Prince Harry is still sixth in line to the throne, while his son Archie is seventh in line.

This isn’t unusual for the royal family, according to royal expert Joe Little.

Little pointed out that even though Prince Andrew resigned from his duties back in November, this didn’t impact the line of succession.

“The point I would make is that the line of succession is not just for ‘working’ members of the royal family,” Little told Insider. “It’s all a matter of birth and parentage, and nowadays would only be revised if someone in that line became Roman Catholic.”

The couple will still retain their HRH status – they just won’t use it. That means that, instead of being known as “HRH The Duke of Sussex,” Prince Harry’s title will change to “Harry, Duke of Sussex” and likewise for Markle, according to iNews.

However, according to royal correspondent Rebecca English, the only reason the couple were allowed to keep their HRH status is so they wouldn’t have to curtsy to other members of the family.

“Royal officials agreed to let the couple keep their HRH titles as they feared if they were stripped of them they would have to curtsey to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie,” English wrote on Twitter.

Buckingham Palace has not publicly commented on whether this is the case.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Insider: “The issue of titles is always hypersensitive. Edward VIII, when Duke of Windsor, never forgave the refusal of a title to Wallis Simpson.

“The removal of Diana’s title was highly controversial. Harry and Meghan will theoretically keep them but not be permitted to use them, it’s a compromise of sorts though this is exile for the Sussexes.”

How will they financially support themselves in Canada?

The couple’s departure from the royal family won’t be officially finalized until the spring, which means the couple can still undertake royal duties for the Queen until then.

According to Robert Jobson, royal editor at the Evening Standard, that’s exactly what Harry intends to do.

“There will be more engagements for Prince Harry during the ‘transition period’ between now and Spring, sources have said,” Jobson wrote on Twitter.

According to The Telegraph, Prince Charles will continue to offer the couple private financial support for a year as they transition from royals to “regular” working citizens.

“The substantial cash injection is expected to come from his own private investment income rather than revenue generated by the Duchy of Cornwall estate which has traditionally funded the heir to the throne and his two sons,” The Telegraph’s Victoria Ward reports.

“However, a source close to the Prince of Wales suggested that this was not an inexhaustible source of funds,” she went on.

Together, the couple have an estimated net worth of $30 million, deriving from Harry’s inheritance from Princess Diana, his annual allowances from Prince Charles, and Markle’s income from starring in the hit television series “Suits,” as well as endorsement deals and sponsorships, Business Insider previously reported.

Outside of their own personal funds as well as Prince Charles’ help, it’s unclear how the family continue to financially support themselves as they travel back and forth between the UK and Canada.

Markle could return to Hollywood. She worked as an actress on legal drama “Suits” before entering the royal family, and it was thought that she wouldn’t return to acting again after leaving the show.

However, it was recently reported by The Times that the duchess has signed a voice-over deal with Disney. The company apparently plan to make a donation to the wildlife organization Elephants without Borders instead of paying Markle a fee.

If the report is true, it could give an indication of the type of work Markle plans to do post-royal life.

Harry, meanwhile, is working with Oprah to co-produce a mental health documentary series for Apple.

The couple wrote on their website that “information on the roles and work of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be updated… in due course.”

