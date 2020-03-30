Prince Harry and Meghan Markle say they will no longer use their Sussex Royal Instagram account or website

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both wore blue to The Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. source Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

On Monday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrote a farewell Instagram post, indicating they will no longer be using their Sussex royal account or website.

The announcement comes after the couple reportedly moved to LA with their son Archie last week.

The couple’s “Megxit” deal is set to take effect on April 1, 2020, with Buckingham Palace no longer speaking on behalf of the couple as of March 31.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s step back from the royal family is set to take effect on April 1, 2020, with the couple no longer serving as senior members of the monarchy.

The couple has been taking steps to prepare for the change in recent months, including leaving the UK, but their most recent Instagram post signals the official end to their current relationship with the public.

The couple, who posts from the account @sussexroyal, indicated in a post on Monday that they would no longer be using the page or their Sussex royal website.

The post nodded to the changes the world is experiencing as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to focus on the “the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

The post then transitioned to say that the couple wouldn’t be communicating with the public through the Instagram account.

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” the post reads. “While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

The couple’s announcement is not that surprising, as Harry and Markle previously said they will not be allowed to use Sussex Royal in their branding going forward because of UK laws regarding the word “royal.”

However, it is unclear why the couple chose to cease using the account altogether rather than renaming it.

It’s also worth noting the couple has not posted a photo or video of themselves to the account since March 11, instead posting curated graphics.

Markle and Harry will also no longer be using their Sussex Royal website, as reported by The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English on Twitter.

English noted that both the Instagram page and website will still exist for fans to see, but no new content will be posted.

caption The couple reportedly moved to LA with their son Archie. source Toby Melville/ Getty Images

Markle and Harry reportedly moved to LA last week with their son Archie, where they will find permanent residence in this new phase of life.

They have also been planning their new businesses endeavors, as they become financially independent from the royal family moving forward.

In fact, Disney announced on Thursday that Markle narrated “Elephant,” a documentary about elephants, which will be available for streaming on Disney+ beginning April 3.

You can read Harry and Markle’s full statement below:

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference-as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line-together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.

What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

While you may not see us here, the work continues.

Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.

Harry and Meghan”