Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared advice for coping with social isolation in a new Instagram post

caption Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Sydney, Australia, during their fall 2019 royal tour. source James D. Morgan/ Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared advice to help people cope with social isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic via their Sussex Royal Instagram account.

The couple’s Instagram post encourages followers to fill in the blank to a statement: “Today I feel ___,” and lists resources people can utilize and organizations in need of volunteers.

Their post followed an announcement issued by Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, where she addressed concerns about the coronavirus outbreak and the impacts of social isolation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Instagram post also comes at the end of their official royal reign, as they’re stepping back from duties as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on April 1.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the world, members of the British royal family are responding to the crisis.

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II – who relocated from Buckingham Palace to Windsor to be with Prince Philip – shared a formal statement addressing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, touching on the challenges of social isolation.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” the Queen said in her statement. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

On Friday, Prince William and Kate Middleton visited workers at the UK National Health Service as a symbol of thanks amid the pandemic, and the same day, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle offered a message of their own, posted on Friday via the Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Their post encourages their Instagram followers to open up about their emotions by filling in the blank to: “Today I feel ____.”

The latest Sussex Royal Instagram post offered resources and advice for people struggling with social isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic

“With everything going on, it’s a lot to take in,” the post’s caption reads. “Many of us may feel confused. Or alone, or anxious or scared…and in isolation, some of us may just feel bored, or that you don’t know what to do with yourself without your normal routine. It’s perfectly normal to be feeling any of these things.”

“Our emotional well-being is challenged everyday whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions. Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it,” the Sussex Royal post continues.

The couple listed organizations – including Crisis Text Line, Shout UK (the crisis text line founded by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in 2019), Kids Help Phone, and CTL Ireland – that offer support over the phone or virtually for those struggling with isolation, and that have opportunities for people to volunteer.

Among the couple’s suggestions for coping with social isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic were to train to become a counselor to offer support to people in need. The couple also suggested reaching out for support to one of the crisis communications lines.

“If you feel alone, overwhelmed, depressed, or anxious, you can text one of these lines and talk it through,” the couple wrote in their caption.

The post also pointed to challenges people may face while quarantined or in isolation with an abuser.

“If you are in an abusive relationship and now find yourself in isolation with your abuser, these counselors are there for you. You do not need to suffer in silence,” wrote Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Instagram post.

Finally, the Sussexes wrote: “And for those of you who don’t feel comfortable texting with a stranger, reach out to your friends, family and colleagues. Phone calls and video conferencing are such a great way to feel more connected – ask if they’re okay, tell them how you’re (actually) feeling, and use this time to really listen for the answer.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s post focused on supporting those struggling with social isolation also comes as they wrap up their time as senior members of the royal family. They’re set to rescind their titles and cease all official royal duties starting April 1 as they split their time between the UK and North America.

Read more:

The Queen issues statement about the coronavirus encouraging the public to find new ways of staying in touch: ‘My family and I stand ready to play our part’

A royal photographer shared 5 rare photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that you’ve probably never seen before

The royal family is canceling events because of the coronavirus, and the Queen may be asked to self-isolate for up to 4 months