Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry’s polo teammate and good friend, says philanthropy is at the heart of their friendship

caption A portion of the proceeds from Nacho Figueras’ new fragrance line will go toward Prince Harry’s charity, Sentebale. source Alexander Tamargo / Contributor / Getty Images

Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, an international polo player and the longtime face of Ralph Lauren, is good friends with Prince Harry.

When discussing their friendship, Figueras told Insider that the Duke of Sussex is “ very inspiring to watch” because “he’s someone who really wants to make the world a better place.”

Figueras recently defended the Duke of Sussex on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” against the harsh media treatment he and Meghan Markle have received since they became a couple.

Figueras just launched a new fragrance line alongside his wife Delfina Blaquier, and a portion of the proceeds from the line will go to Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Prince Harry.

Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, 42, is best known as an international polo player and the longtime face of Ralph Lauren.

The Argentinian athlete is also good friends with Prince Harry, and he recently opened up about their friendship and the philanthropic work they do together in an interview with Insider.

Figueras and the Duke of Sussex bonded over their shared love of both polo and philanthropy nearly 13 years ago

caption Nacho Figueras and Prince Harry have been good friends since 2007. source Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Duke of Sussex co-founded Sentebale in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The organization supports children and young people impacted by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

Figueras became an ambassador for Sentebale in 2007, and he and the Duke have now been to Lesotho together twice to volunteer on behalf of the organization. They also frequently participate in polo competitions to raise money for the organization.

“He’s very inspiring to watch,” Figueras told Insider when speaking of Prince Harry.

“Of course, I think the fact that we both feel the same way about giving back obviously helps you to have a good relationship,” he added, highlighting the major role philanthropy plays in his friendship with the royal.

Figueras recently defended Prince Harry on “The Ellen Degeneres Show”

caption Nacho Figueras defended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. source Ellen DeGeneres/YouTube

Figueras appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in October 2019, where he spoke on the treatment Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive from the British press.

“I’ve been friends with him for 12, 13 years now,” Figueras said on the show. “And he’s a wonderful man, someone that really cares.”

“Then he found Meghan, who is an incredible girl,” he added.

“And to me, the most surprising thing is that the media, and even some people, are not seeing that these are heroes. We should be treating them as heroes,” Figueras told Degeneres, pointing to the Duke and Duchess’ philanthropic work. “They’re fighting for all of us.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have both filed lawsuits against British media organizations in recent months for alleged phone hacking and misuse of private information, infringement of copyright, and breach of the Data Protection Act 2018, respectively.

DeGeneres also revealed that Figueras introduced her to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during the segment.

A portion of the proceeds from Figueras’ new, self-titled fragrance line will go to Sentebale

caption Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier at the launch of his new fragrance line. source Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

The collection, which was designed by Figueras and his wife Delfina Blaquier, contains six unisex scents.

It includes scents inspired from places all around the world, including Buenos Aires, where the couple met and raised their children, and Windsor, where Figueras often plays polo with Prince Harry.

“For us, it was a non-negotiable aspect. We wanted it to be that way from the very beginning, and that’s what we really cared about,” Figueras said of the philanthropic nature of the line.

“This is the ‘grain of sand’ we’re adding toward Prince Harry’s efforts to better the world,” Figueras added. “To help him achieve all the wonderful things that he wants to achieve.”

caption Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier at the royal wedding in 2018. source Chris Jackson / Staff / Getty Images

The couple, who have been married since 2004, collaborated on the project because they view themselves as teammates. “Everything we do, we do together,” Blaquier told Insider.

“To have Nacho as a partner in life is something I was very lucky to find myself when we met,” she added. “Because I’ve been half of my life and more with him. So we grew up together.”

The line is available exclusively at Bergdorf Goodman. You can learn more about it here.