26 photos show what a fun dad Prince Harry will be

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first baby.

People are already speculating on what a fun father Prince Harry will be.

The royal is known for his goofy antics, and is often photographed meeting children at public events.

INSIDER has put together some of the best moments between Prince Harry and the kids that he meets.

On Monday morning, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child.

The new royal baby is not expected until spring 2019, but that hasn’t stopped people speculating on what a great father Prince Harry will be.

Over years of innumerable public appearances, Prince Harry has been snapped goofing off in pretty much any circumstance imaginable – often times with children involved.

From what we’ve seen, kids seem to love the royal and it looks like he’s going to be a seriously fun dad.

Here he is dishing out handshakes and high-fives to schoolchildren on an official visit to Brighton in October.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already taken part in a number of events including children, like the annual WellChild Awards, which Prince Harry has been a patron of since 2007…

…and the Commonwealth Service, which is the largest annual inter-faith gathering in the United Kingdom.

Here he is with kids’ favourite, Paddington Bear.

This is the moment that stole the heart of the internet, when the prince caught a toddler stealing his popcorn at the Invictus Games in Toronto.

You can watch the utterly delightful footage here.

After pulling a series of funny faces…

…he eventually gave in to the toddler’s demands.

He’s not afraid to let the kids take the wheel…

…and sometimes they literally jump on him.

He doesn’t always play fair when it comes to sports — but the kids don’t seem to mind.

Prince Harry has always played a lot of rugby.

He used to play for the army during his 10 years of active service.

But he’s a handy soccer player too, and reportedly supports Arsenal FC.

Even though the prince loves sports, he’s been known to turn his hand to more artistic pursuits from time to time.

He still gets shy when confronted with big crowds sometimes.

This rather weak attempt at a dab has dad-material written all over it.

He’s a real kid at heart…

…but he knows when to dish out a fatherly hug. Here he is with Relebohile ‘Mutsu’ Potsane, who Prince Harry has stayed in touch with since they first met during his first visit to Lesotho in 2004.

He can play the part of the photographer when necessary…

…which often comes in handy.

He seems comfortable with kids of all ages…

…from babies…

…to toddlers…

…to teens.

All the photographic evidence points to one conclusion…

…that Prince Harry is going to be a seriously fun dad.