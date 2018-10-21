Prince Harry rehearsed an important speech in front of only Meghan Markle, and fans are loving the candid photo

caption “One picture that says a thousand words.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry was recently photographed rehearsing an important speech in front of Meghan Markle.

Hours before the 2018 Invictus Games began Saturday night, Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account shared a candid picture of the duke practicing his speech for the event’s opening ceremony.

In the photo, Harry stands on a stage in front of a nearly-empty audience, save for Markle.

The duchess can be seen sitting in the first row wearing the same white blazer, black top, black pants, and black heels that she was spotted in later that day.

On Twitter, royal fans said they loved seeing how supportive the duke and duchess are of each other.

Prince Harry was recently photographed rehearsing an important speech in front of Meghan Markle.

Hours before the 2018 Invictus Games kicked off at Sydney Opera House Saturday night, Kensington Palace’s official Twitter account shared a candid picture of the duke practicing his speech for the event’s opening ceremony.

In the photo, Harry stands on a stage in front of a nearly-empty audience, save for Markle, who is sitting in the first row wearing the same white blazer, black top, black pants, and black heels that she was spotted in later that day.

Almost time for @InvictusSydney… The Duke of Sussex makes his final speech preparations ahead of tonight’s Opening Ceremony. #IG2018 #RoyalVisitAustralia pic.twitter.com/7LtCAEfrVW — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 20, 2018

caption Markle and Harry attend JLR Drive Day at Cockatoo Island on Saturday. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On Twitter, royal fans said they loved seeing how supportive the duke and duchess are of each other.

This is so adorable. I can’t look away from it. This is so lovely. ???? pic.twitter.com/gxRUvgCvvI — Chelsea (@czelsea) October 20, 2018

He's with his number one fan!! So so cute, I love the Sussex's. ♥ — Joy Iwezu (@Missifyfelix) October 20, 2018

One picture that says a thousand words. Total love, respect and admiration for her husband. Meghan is one lady in a million. God Bless you both. Harry your so loved and adored by us all. Good luck to all the competitors taking part is the Invictus games, total respect for you all — Mo's Sweet Delights (@Mosweetdelights) October 20, 2018

Love this photograph. Thanks for sharing this. — Victoria Wedderman (@VWedderman) October 20, 2018

The Invictus Games – an international sporting event for wounded and recovering veterans and active servicepeople – will end with a closing ceremony on October 27. Created by Prince Harry, the games have been held annually since 2014.

The duke and duchess, who kicked off their 16-day autumn royal tour on Tuesday, are set to visit cities in Fiji, Tonga, and New Zealand in the coming weeks.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.