Prince Harry broke royal protocol to re-enact a ‘chimp greeting’ with a world-renowned primatologist

Prince Harry re-enacted a “chimp greeting” with world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall.

He patted Goodall on the head and they then hugged, despite protocol stating that members of the public should opt for a handshake rather than a hug when meeting members of the royal family.

The unorthodox greeting took place at an event organized by Goodall’s environmental program Roots & Shoots, held at Windsor Castle.

The Duke of Sussex is a known supporter of environmental causes, which is he and wife Meghan Markle’s focus on Instagram for July.

As the male in the pairing, the Duke of Sussex patted Goodall on the head before the two embraced and patted each other on the back.

Video: Dr Jane Goodall @JaneGoodallInst asked #princeharry if he remembered the “chimp greeting” from when they first met in Dec (& last month). They brilliantly re-enacted it: Jane as the nervous female approaches and Harry pats her on the head to encourage her for a hug! ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/gKAxJOqPY5 — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) July 23, 2019

The unorthodox greeting took place at St George’s House at Windsor Castle where Harry was attending Goodall’s environmental programme Roots & Shoots’ sixth global leadership event.

It wasn’t the first time Goodall and the Prince had met, though – she had first taught him the greeting in December 2018, and he’d successfully remembered it.

The intimate greeting flies in the face of royal protocol, which dictates that anything other than a handshake is highly frowned upon when meeting a member of the royal family.

However, the younger royals regularly break with this tradition.

As well as listening to talks, Harry – who’s a passionate supporter of environmental causes – chatted to students and gave a speech at the event himself.

“As my grandmother, The Queen once said, ‘Sometimes the world’s problems are so big we think we can do little to help,'” he said, as reported by CNN.

“On our own, we cannot end wars or wipe out injustice, but the cumulative impact of thousands of small acts of goodness can be bigger than we imagine.”

It’s hoped that Prince Harry’s involvement will shine a light on the work of Goodall, 85, and her team.

“We know that [Prince Harry] is keenly involved in youth and global environmental issues and Dr. Goodall believes that his visit will inspire the participants knowing that someone of his stature is eager to learn of their efforts,” Goodall Institute spokesman Shawn Sweeney told CNN.

The Duke’s support of the event ties in with him and wife Meghan Markle’s social media focus for July. Each month, the couple are focusing their Instagram on a different cause, and changing who they follow accordingly. This month is the environment.

“Environmental damage has been treated as a necessary by-product of economic growth,” Prince Harry said on Instagram upon announcing the theme for July.

“So deeply ingrained is this thinking that it has been considered part of the natural order that humankind’s development comes at the expense of our planet.

“Only now are we starting to notice and understand the damage that we’ve been causing. With nearly 7.7 billion people inhabiting this Earth, every choice, every footprint, every action makes a difference.”