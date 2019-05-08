Prince Harry says the new royal baby already has facial hair

source Dominic Lipinski/ Getty/ AFP/ Getty Images.

After months of speculation as to what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby would look like, the wait is over.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the first glimpse of their newborn son to the world on Wednesday.

It remains to be seen whether the as of yet unnamed little boy will grow up to resemble his father or mother more, however Prince Harry joked that the newborn seems to have inherited one of his features in particular.

During a photo-op at Windsor Castle, new father Harry said: “He’s already got a little bit of facial hair. Wonderful.”

The Duke also remarked: “Everyone says that babies change so much over two weeks, we’re basically monitoring how the changing process happens over this next month, really, but his looks are changing every single day, so who knows.”

Baby Sussex was born at 5.26 a.m. on Monday and weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

Both Prince Harry and Markle were beaming as they unveiled their son to the world, saying that everything has been “amazing” and that the little one is “the dream.”

One question some people have been asking is whether the new royal baby will have Prince Harry’s characteristic ginger hair.

It appears we may be waiting a little longer to find out.