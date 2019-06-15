Prince Harry accidentally shared a rare photo of him and Meghan Markle during an appearance at Kensington Palace

caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry accidentally shared a rare photo of him and Meghan Markle while at a royal engagement on Tuesday.

The duke made an appearance with Nepal’s Prime Minister at Kensington Palace, the former home he shared with Markle until they moved to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor earlier this year.

In the background of a picture from the meeting there is a framed photo of the couple, which is thought to have never been officially released by the palace.

Prince Harry met with the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oil, at his former Kensington Palace home. The palace later released official photos of the meeting – but it was a framed picture in the background that caught fans’ eyes.

A photo of Harry with his wife, Meghan Markle, can be seen in the background of the shot.

The picture, which is thought to have never been officially released to the public, was taken in December 2017 as part of their engagement photo shoot, according to People.

The photo also includes both Harry and Markle’s signatures, and is displayed in a black frame with the couple’s joint monogram.

Although it has reportedly never been officially released, the photo has been spotted once before, in the background of another photo released by the palace.

Fans first noticed the image in a photo of the Queen with Australian High Commissioner George Brandis at Buckingham Palace last year.

It is not known whether it is the same as the framed photo in Kensington Palace. The couple resided in the palace after they married in May 2018, although they relocated to Windsor’s Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.

It’s not the first time the couple have shared previously unreleased photos to the public, although in the past they have shared the images on their official Instagram account.

In April, they shared a romantic photo from their trip to Fij.

The photo, which shows Prince Harry and Markle waving to fans from the balcony of the Grand Pacific Hotel during their royal tour of Fiji in October, was taken from behind, giving fans a whole new perspective to photos which had been previously taken from the front of the balcony.

The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, on May 6, 2019. The young family are reportedly preparing for a working sabbatical in Africa, which could see them relocate for up to two or three years.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.