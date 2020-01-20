Prince Harry says he feels ‘great sadness’ about stepping down from his royal duties

caption The Duke of Sussex makes a speech as Sentebale held an event on January 19, 2020. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Sentebale

The Duke of Sussex on Sunday delivered his first public remarks on his decision to step away from royal duties.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and wife Meghan Markle will step back completely from the royal family starting in Spring 2020.

In his emotional speech in London, Prince Harry said there was “really no other option” for him, wife Meghan, and son Archie.

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you,” he said.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that Harry and Meghan will step back completely from the royal family starting in Spring 2020.

According to the statement, the two will remain known as Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but will no longer receive public funding and will work towards repaying the Sovereign Grant for their Frogmore Cottage renovations, which will remain their UK home.

Harry and Meghan will also no longer use their HRH titles.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the details of their security arrangements.

Prince Harry discussed the arrangement on Sunday night during a private dinner in London for his charity Sentebale, which supports children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana.

During the emotional speech, he said it brought him “great sadness” to leave the royal family.

“So, I want you to hear the truth from me, as much as I can share – not as a Prince, or a Duke, but as Harry, the same person that many of you have watched grow up over the last 35 years – but with a clearer perspective.

The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change.

I have grown up feeling support from so many of you, and I watched as you welcomed Meghan with open arms as you saw me find the love and happiness that I had hoped for all my life.”

He continued:

“We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve.

For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this.”

He said that the decision to step back came after “many months of talks after so many years of challenges.”

“And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option.”

He added that his intention was to maintain his public duties without accepting public funding, though that option, he said, “wasn’t possible.”

“What I want to make clear is we’re not walking away, and we certainly aren’t walking away from you.”

Prince Harry also appeared to point blame at the media, saying that it was a “powerful force.”

Read the full speech here:

Meghan and eight-month-old son Archie went to Canada earlier this month following the announcement that the family would be stepping away from royal duties and plan to spend much of their time in North America.

According to The Guardian, Prince Harry is expected to join Meghan and Archie within the coming days.

Page Six reported that Meghan has been house-hunting in Vancouver’s exclusive Kitsilano neighborhood.