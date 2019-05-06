Prince Harry gushes about the birth of his son: ‘How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension’

caption Prince Harry is “over the moon.” source Metro/Twitter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed a baby boy on Monday morning.

Prince Harry spoke to the media about the arrival of his first child.

In a video shared by Metro, Harry said he is “over the moon” and “so incredibly proud” of Markle.

Harry also revealed that they will hold a photo call in two days’ time, and that he and Markle are still thinking about names.

Meghan Markle gave birth to her first baby on Monday morning, and Prince Harry was excited to share the news with the world.

The Duke of Sussex spoke to the media from Windsor on Monday to announce that he and Markle had welcomed a “very healthy boy.”

Metro shared the full statement in a video on Twitter.

The moment Prince Harry revealed to the world that he has a son. https://t.co/qzD0oJ9h5k pic.twitter.com/jPjknRyvOZ — Metro (@MetroUK) May 6, 2019

“I’m very to excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning, a very healthy boy,” Harry said in the video. “Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we are both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing, we just wanted to share this with everybody.”

When asked about baby names, Harry said he and Markle were still undecided.

“Still thinking about names,” he said. “The baby is a little bit over due so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it.”

Harry then went on to reveal that he and Markle will participate in a photo call with the baby in two days’ time.

“That’s the next bit, but for us, we will seeing you guys in two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys, so everybody can see the baby,” Harry said.

The duke ended his statement by saying how “proud” and “over the moon” he is to welcome a new baby boy.

“I haven’t been at many births, this is definitely my first birth, but it was amazing, absolutely incredible,” he said. “I’m so incredibly proud of my wife and as every father and parent would ever say, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for so I’m just over the moon.”

Harry and Markle took a more modern approach to their birth announcement by revealing the news in a post on Instagram, where they informed their fans that the baby weighed 7 pounds and 3 ounces.

Kensington Palace also said on Twitter that Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was with the duchess at Frogmore Cottage and is “overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.”