The royal family shared a photo Prince Harry took of Meghan Markle cradling her baby bump

caption Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended their royal tour on a sweet note. source Phil Walter/Pool/Getty Images

Kensington Palace shared a photo Prince Harry took of Meghan Markle.

Markle can be seen cradling her baby bump while standing in New Zealand’s Whakarewarewa Forest.

The royal family previously shared a photo Markle took of Harry during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday.

Most images of the royal family are taken by professional photographers like Chris Jackson, but royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have been known to snap their own photos every now and then.

Prince Harry is the latest royal to try his hand at photography, and Kensington Palace shared a photo the Duke of Sussex took on their official Instagram page on Thursday.

The photo shows Markle standing among the trees of New Zealand’s Whakarewarewa Forest as she rests her hands on her baby bump, a frequent gesture that royal watchers have been loving. The duchess is wearing the puffer jacket she appeared to borrow from Harry.

caption Markle was spotted in Harry’s puffer jacket. source Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool/Getty Images)

The caption of the post featured a message from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex thanking the people of New Zealand for a “wonderful last week of our tour.” The caption also included a quote from Kate Sheppard, who is considered the most prominent member of the women’s suffrage movement in New Zealand.

Markle made her official royal photography debut when Kensington Palace shared a photo she took of Prince Harry onstage during the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games on Saturday.

Here’s the full caption that accompanied Harry’s photo:

A message from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “Thank you New Zealand for the most wonderful last week of our tour. It has been a privilege to meet so many friendly Kiwis. Australia, Fiji, Tonga and NZ – we leave feeling inspired and reminded of how every single one of us can make a difference.” ‘The rain that refreshes the parched ground, is made up of single drops’ – Kate Sheppard #commonwealth???????????????????????????????? ???? The Duke of Sussex

