Prince Harry chartered a private jet home from Norway to make it back in time for Valentine’s Day with Meghan Markle

caption Prince Harry was in Norway on Valentine’s Day. source NTB Scanpix / Rune Stoltz Bertinussen via REUTERS

Prince Harry spent his first Valentine’s Day as a married man in northern Norway with the British armed forces.

Harry, who is Captain General Royal Marines, visited servicemen participating in winter survival training on Thursday.

The Duke spent some time in a makeshift igloo, which the troops had decorated with a shrine to him and his wife Meghan.

Within three hours, the prince was back on board his chartered jet and back home in time for Valentine’s Day dinner.

Prince Harry spent his first Valentine’s Day as a married man in an unlikely location.

The royal was in northern Norway, within the Arctic Circle, visiting British armed forces taking part in winter survival training.

800 Royal Marines are currently stationed in the region undergoing extreme weather training as part of Exercise Clockwork as Britain looks to strengthen its Arctic capability.

As Captain General Royal Marines, Harry is the ceremonial head of the elite commando force.

During his short stay in Bardufoss, the Duke chilled out in an igloo adorned with a shrine to him and his wife Meghan Markle, admitted he misses being an Apache helicopter pilot, and joined the servicemen for lunch in the mess.

Read more: British soldiers training in the Arctic set up a bizarre igloo shrine to Harry and Meghan for the prince’s visit

Perhaps the image of his wife alone on Valentine’s Day was enough to spur him home, though, as within three hours the prince was back on his chartered jet home.

source NTB Scanpix / Rune Stoltz Bertinussen via REUTERS

The Daily Mail cites Harry’s transport of choice as a Cessna Citation Excel, which among is the best-selling private jets of all time, according to NetJets.

The cabin provides enough room for up to seven passengers.

According to charter service Private Fly, a one-way flight from Farnborough (just outside of London) to Bardufoss in a similar aircraft to the one Harry traveled in would cost €22,428 ($25,200) and take about three hours.

The Mail added that royal travel for official engagements is typically paid for by the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on the issue when contacted by INSIDER.

While Harry’s engagement to Meghan was famously low-key – the royal proposed during a quiet at their cottage over roast chicken – past evidence would suggest that the actress is a big fan of the most romantic day of the year.

In her now-deleted blog “The Tig,” Meghan reportedly wrote about her perfect Valentine’s Day.

“Without fail, every February 14th, I wake up feeling like I’m immersed in a Robert Doisneau photo, waiting with bated breath to be dipped into a kiss,” she wrote, according to Hello! magazine.

“This is all happening in black and white, of course. And in Paris, if I had my way.

“But delusions of Francophile grandeur aside, Valentine’s Day is special wherever you happen to find yourself. And in terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower, it really is the thought that counts.”

Let’s hope Harry read that particular blog post.