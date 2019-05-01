Prince Harry just appeared to confirm that we won’t have to wait much longer for Baby Sussex

Prince Harry just appeared to confirm that the arrival of his first baby with Meghan Markle is imminent.

Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday that the duke will visit the Netherlands next week on Wednesday May 8 and Thursday May 9.

It’s highly unlikely Prince Harry would plan a two-day trip if he thought the baby could arrive while he was away.

This suggests the couple are expecting the baby to be born over the next week, or could even have secretly already arrived.

Meghan Markle previously told fans her baby with Prince Harry was due between the end of April and the beginning of May.

Since Markle and Prince Harry announced plans to keep the details surrounding the birth “private,” it’s possible that Buckingham Palace won’t announce when the duchess goes into labor.

Markle previously told fans that she was expecting to give birth some time between the end of April and beginning of May.

How quickly the couple will share news of the birth is unclear – they recently announced plans to keep the birth secret until they’ve had time “to celebrate privately as a new family.”

Rumors have also suggested Markle is having a home birth, so it’s possible the birth could come and go without any official announcement – if it hasn’t already.

Some fans are starting to believe the baby could have been born “in secret,” after reported sightings of the Queen visiting Harry and Markle at their home in Frogmore Cottage.

However, former royal butler and etiquette expert Grant Harrold told INSIDER that it would “not be unusual” for the Queen to visit the duke and duchess at ther new home on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“It is difficult to say as now the duke and duchess are on the royal estate, it would not be unusual for the Queen to visit them. As far as to the reason, if it is to visit a potential new great grandchild I am sure we will all find out soon enough!”