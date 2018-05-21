This is what Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Prince Charles apparently said in their wedding speeches

The two receptions at the royal wedding were reportedly a hit.

Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle all gave speeches at the first, a lunchtime reception.

Harry reportedly said of his wife: “We make such a great team.”

Markle apparently told the crowd she had “found her prince.”

Meanwhile, Charles got some laughs with an anecdote about changing Prince Harry’s diaper.

While the world tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot in the public part of their royal wedding, they also held afternoon and evening receptions which were behind closed doors.

However, reports suggest that both parties were a success – as was Prince Harry’s wedding speech.

According to The Sunday Times, in front of 600 guests at the lunchtime reception at St George’s Hall, the new Duke of Sussex told his new wife: “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

He reportedly added that Markle has “navigated everything with such grace” – likely a reference to the distracting family drama that led up to the day.

“We make such a great team,” he said, reportedly stirring tears from some members of the audience.

His references to her as “my wife,” meanwhile, were greeted with laughter from the crowd – as was his promise that the American guests “would not steal any swords” from the castle, according to MailOnline.

Prince Harry also reportedly paid tribute to Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, who was a hit with the media during the wedding for her composure – and her nose ring.

In a break of tradition, Markle also made a speech, reportedly thanking the royals – particularly Prince Charles, who walked her down the aisle – for “welcoming” her. She is said to have added: “I have found my prince.”

Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle's mother, and Prince Charles.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles gave “the most lovely, moving speech welcoming Meghan to the family,” according to a friend of Harry’s who spoke to The Sunday Times.

“He was incredibly loving and touching about Harry and spoke of how his son had grown into a ‘big man with a big heart.'”

The Prince of Wales reportedly also got big laughs from the crowd with a anecdote about changing Prince Harry’s diaper.

According to MailOnline, a guest at the reception said: “Charles spoke about feeding Harry a bottle and changing his nappy, and then said look how well he turned out. That’s about as embarrassing as it got.”

Wedding guest Peter Fearnhead told the Sunday Telegraph: “Prince Charles made a really gracious speech, it was amazingly endearing. He’s got a wonderfully dry sense of humour. Prince Harry was charming about Meghan, they are so clearly in love. We all had a tear in our eye.”

He reportedly finished his speech by saying “My darling old Harry, I’m so happy for you.”

The evening reception, which saw the royal couple opt for a more glamorous look, was a bit more raucous, according to MailOnline, with a “naughty” speech from Prince William – although any references to Harry’s playboy past were reportedly held until after the older guests had left.

Harry reportedly got big laughs when he added to the crowd: “Please, when you leave, be quiet as you don’t want to wake the neighbours.”

