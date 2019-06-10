12 photos of Prince Louis looking royally unimpressed at his first public appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony

caption Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Louis during Trooping the Colour 2019. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

The royal family celebrated the Queen’s birthday at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest child, Prince Louis, made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the event.

The youngster stole the show with his brooding expression and with his hilarious attempts to escape from his mother’s arms during the parade.

INSIDER has rounded up the top 12 hilarious moments of the prince’s first public appearance.

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated the Queen’s birthday at Trooping the Colour on Saturday. The royal couple have become regulars at the parade over the years, with their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte always stealing the show.

But this year, it was their youngest child, Prince Louis, who got all the attention as he made his debut on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The prince couldn’t contain his grumpy expression throughout the event, making him the standout character in all the photos.

While Princess Charlotte has her signature regal wave, it seems Louis’ trademark is the brooding stare – and it rather suits him.

To celebrate Louis’ first public appearance, INSIDER has rounded up his most hilarious moments from the event.

This is Prince Louis, the youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. He made his first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

He joined his parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the event. It’s fair to say he wasn’t very impressed by the parade…

source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

… or by the waiting photographers below.

source James Devaney/ Getty Images.

Even when attempting a regal wave to the crowd, the little prince kept a stern expression on his face.

source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

He even tried to squirm out from his mother’s grasp…

source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

… and he almost succeeded in his escape attempt, too….

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

… but his father, Prince William, was there to catch him.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

Middleton tried to stop him from sucking his thumb, a move which caused a major fall-out between the pair.

source Samir Hussein/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

Louis did not seem happy with his mom for ruining his street cred in front of the cameras.

source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images.

But it wasn’t long before they made up.

source Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images.

It seems Louis has been taking a few tips from his sister, Princess Charlotte, on how to be the sassiest royal.

source Mark Cuthbert/ UK Press via Getty Images.

All in all, the youngster made quite the impression during his first public appearance. Until next year’s parade…