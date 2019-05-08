Prince Philip met the royal baby before the Queen after ‘bumping into’ Harry and Meghan in Windsor Castle

caption Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Baby Sussex, and Prince Philip. source Dominic Lipinski / Getty Images / AFP / Chris Jackson / Getty Images

In case you missed it: The royal baby has arrived!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gave the world its first glimpse of Baby Sussex (still no name) on Wednesday from Windsor Castle.

The couple were later due to spend some time with the rest of the royal family at Frogmore Cottage so that they could meet the baby for the first time.

However, the Queen’s husband Prince Philip got a sneak peek before anyone else.

Markle told cameras that they’d bumped into the Duke of Edinburgh in Windsor Castle on their way to the photocall – as you do.

When you’re wandering through the halls of Windsor Castle, you never know who you might bump into.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle proved this when they “bumped into” Harry’s grandfather Prince Philip on their way to introduce the Baby Sussex to the world for the first time on Wednesday.

“We actually just bumped into the Duke [of Edinburgh] as we were walking by,” Markle said. As you do.

This means Prince Philip may be the first member of the royal family to greet Harry and Markle’s new baby, although, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland was present at the birth.

The couple plan to introduce their newborn to the rest of the family, including the Queen, on Wednesday afternoon at their new home Frogmore Cottage, which is located in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

“It’ll be a nice moment to introduce the baby to more family, and my mom’s with us as well,” Markle said of the occasion, while Harry joked about “another great-grandchild” for the Queen and Prince Philip.

caption Baby Sussex. source DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Markle also told cameras that being a mother felt “magic,” adding: “I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m pretty happy.”

Describing the newborn, the duchess said: “He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm,” to which Harry joked: “Don’t know where he gets that from.”

Before departing, Markle told cameras: “Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and the kindness – it just means so much.”

