Prince Philip has left the hospital to spend Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham

caption Prince Philip was pictured walking out of hospital on Christmas Eve. source Philip Toscano/Getty Images

Prince Philip has been discharged from hospital in time to spend Christmas with the Queen.

The 98-year-old Duke of Edinburgh was pictured leaving the King Edward VII hospital in London on Christmas Eve, after spending four nights being treated for a pre-existing condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh has left hospital. Prince Philip has spent four nights in the King Edward VII’s hospital in central London and left at 8.49am on Christmas Eve. ????: Philip Toscano – see more at https://t.co/IC3mwNrAG3 pic.twitter.com/hjcuuXWsJC — PA Media (@PA) December 24, 2019

“The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his doctor and is now back at Sandringham,” a palace spokesperson said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes.”

Another palace spokesperson said the duke was being treated for a pre-existing condition when he was admitted on Friday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh travelled from Norfolk this morning to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition,” said the spokesperson.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor.”

Before his departure from the hospital, the duke was last seen at the royal wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor in May. He retired from public life in 2017.

