98-year-old Prince Philip apparently doesn’t believe in pajamas and sleeps naked, as one unlucky royal valet once discovered

caption Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II at the Braemar Gathering in September 2015. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh reportedly once faced an embarrassing moment with a royal staff member, who walked in on him naked.

The Queen’s husband apparently “never wears” pajamas, as a royal valet unfortunately discovered.

The moment was recalled by royal commentator James Whitaker in a recently resurfaced Mirror article from 2007.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Prince Philip recently celebrated his 98th birthday – and, despite having retired from royal life two years ago, fans are just learning some surprising facts about the Queen’s husband.

One recently resurfaced Mirror article from 2007 claims the Duke of Edinburgh sleeps naked, as one of his employees once discovered in a rather awkward moment.

Read more: 15 photos of Prince Philip acting like a commoner

Over a decade ago, royal commentator James Whitaker told the publication: “In traditional upper-class fashion Elizabeth and Philip had connecting bedrooms.

“When he walked into Philip’s bedroom one morning, royal valet James MacDonald was embarrassed to find Elizabeth in a silk nightgown and Philip naked.

“‘Prince Philip didn’t care at all,’ said MacDonald. ‘Pyjamas? Never wear the things,’ Philip once said.”

The article also reported that the pair prefer to sleep in sheets and blankets, as opposed to duvets.

Whitaker went on to reveal other amusing facts, including that Philip’s nickname for Her Majesty is reportedly “sausage.” Meanwhile, the late Queen Mother apparently referred to Philip as “The Hun” since he is a member of the German House Schleswig-Holstein-Sonderburg-Glucksburg.

These aren’t the only comments Philip has made that have recently come to light.

Read more: 98-year-old Prince Philip once said he ‘couldn’t imagine anything worse’ than reaching 100

In a resurfaced interview for his 98th birthday, the duke said “he couldn’t imagine anything worse” than reaching the age of 100.

When discussing the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday in 2000, Philip said he had “no desire whatsoever” to reach the same age.