Prince William and Kate get ambushed with snowballs at their own Kensington Palace Christmas party

Prince William and Kate Middleton got ambushed in a snowball fight on Tuesday afternoon.

The surprise engagement came at a party at Kensington Palace for families of Royal Air Force personnel.

It had not been snowing in London, but the event was decorated with fake snow.

Some guests lobbed a few snowballs the pair, but William expertly juggled one and then tossed back another. Kate got away unscathed.

Prince William’s reactions were first-rate, catching the first and juggling the second snowball, before throwing one behind his back.

Here’ the video of the snowball fight shared on Twitter by the Daily Mail’s royal correspond ant Rebecca English:

Bit of a snowball fight going on here at Kensington Palace – even Kate's private secretary getting in on the action!

Will and Kate were hosting the party with the Royal British Legion, a military charity. The party was for family members whose families are attached to Coningsby and Marham RAF bases.

"It's really lovely to see you all here. Not only are we grateful for you coming here to join our party, but also for the sacrifices you make on a daily basis on behalf of the nation."— The Duchess of Cambridge

William is an Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire.

The pair are due to fly to Cyprus tomorrow to host another event for personnel deployed to RAF Akrotiri, a base on the island.