A resurfaced video shows the awkward moment when Prince William was asked about Kate Middleton after the couple briefly broke up in 2007

In 2007, Prince William and Kate Middleton took a brief break from their relationship.

Now, a video has surfaced of Prince William during that time as a reporter asked him about how things were going with Middleton.

William tried to avoid the question and Prince Harry called him out and laughed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married for more than seven years and they have three children, but early on in their relationship, over 10 years ago, they broke up.

And now, a video has resurfaced on Twitter thanks to user Tea Time With The Cambridges featuring a 25-year-old William awkwardly dodging questions about Middleton during their breakup. The interview was prior to a concert dedicated to Princess Diana at Wembley Stadium.

In the clip, which is from 2007, a reporter brought up who would be attending the upcoming concert, specifically mentioning Middleton. She asked how things were going with Middleton, which elicited a laugh from him as he totally avoided answering the question.

“I’ve got lots of friends coming,” William said, adding, “So, you know, everyone’s going to be there tonight, and it’s going to be a great night, basically.”

Prince Harry, who was also in the video, took the opportunity to compliment his brother on skirting the question, saying, “Very well avoided, William.”

“Very diplomatic,” William replied. Although William and Middleton originally started dating in college, they briefly broke up in 2007 before getting engaged three years later.

In Prince William and Middleton’s engagement interview, Prince William said that they just needed to take time to grow separately for a while

“It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up so it was just a bit of space, and it worked out for the better,” he said in the interview.

According to The Telegraph, William and Middleton got back together in July of that same year, as sources said that the time apart allowed them to realize how they really felt about each other.

