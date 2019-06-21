The best picture from every year of Prince William’s remarkable life

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge is celebrating his birthday on Friday.

The royal turns 37 on June 21, 2019.

The royal has lived a remarkable life, and fans have seen it all – from his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011, to welcoming his own children in the past couple of years.

To celebrate the duke’s birthday, INSIDER has rounded up the best photo from every year of his life.

Britain's Prince William is celebrating his 37th birthday on Friday, June 21.

As second in line to the throne, the Duke of Cambridge is beloved by royal fans across the globe. The world has watched the key moments of his life unfold, from his university days at St Andrews, to his wedding to Kate Middleton in 2011.

There have been heartbreaking times, like watching him walk behind the coffin at Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997, and there have been joyous occasions, like watching him welcome his own children to the world.

No matter the milestone, there’s bound to be a picture in the archives.

To celebrate the duke’s birthday, INSIDER has rounded up the most fascinating photos from every year of his royal life.

1982: Prince William was born at St Mary’s Hospital to parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana on June 21. The couple posed outside the Lindo Wing maternity ward after the birth, marking a new royal tradition that would later be followed by William with his own children.

1983: William was just nine months old when he joined his parents on a tour of Australia and New Zealand. In this photo, the family are greeted by fans at Alice Spring Airport in Australia on March 20.

1984: Prince William’s brother Harry was born on September 15. It wasn’t long after that William got to meet him, as his nanny Barbara Barnes was pictured taking him to visit him in the hospital.

1985: Charles and Diana raised the boys at Kensington Palace in London, where William now resides with his own family.

1986: Family vacations were regular. In this photo, William, Harry, Charles, and Diana are joined by the Spanish royal family for a holiday in Mallorca.

1987: William was exposed to royal life from an early age. In this photo, he shares a carriage ride with the Queen Mother at a parade at Buckingham Palace on June 13.

1988: The following year, he joined his mother and Prince Harry on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour.

1989: Despite being part of one of the most famous families in the world, they still took part in normal activities, like cycling. This photo was taken in Tresco, one of the Scilly Isles, in June.

1990: Prince William, top right, helped family friends bury Diana’s legs in the sand during a trip to Necker Island.

1991: At just 9 years old, the young prince was already a hit with royal family fans. This photo was taken outside St. James Cathedral during a trip to Toronto, Canada.

1992: Family days out were a must. Here he is leaving London’s Natural History Museum with Harry and Diana in April.

1993: As a child, it wasn’t unusual for William to be taken on long breaks outside of London to get away from the waiting press. Here he is at St Kitts in the Caribbean with Diana.

1994: As the future king, William got to attend his fair share of high profile events, including Wimbledon. He watched the Ladies’ Tennis Championship in July.

1995: At the age of 13, he started his first day of classes at Eton College on September 7. Eton is an all-boys boarding school in Berkshire, England. Living on school grounds meant the prince was able to get away from the glaring eye of the media.

1996: Charles and Diana divorced when William was 14 years old. When not at Eton, William would split his time between his parents, going on regular vacations with both of them. Here he is with Charles on a skiing trip.

1997: Princess Diana passed away on August 31, after sustaining fatal injuries from a car crash in Paris. William and Harry walked behind her coffin at the funeral, which was held at Westminster Abbey.

1998: The following year, Harry joined William at Eton. In this picture, the brothers collected gifts from well-wishers during their Christmas Break at Balmoral.

1999: At 17 years old, William was finally old enough to take his driving lessons. He practiced with a private instructor at his family’s Highgrove estate.

2000: The family celebrated the Queen Mother’s 100th birthday from the palace balcony on August 4.

2001: William and Charles visited the US Consulate in Edinburgh to sign a book of condolences for the victims of 9/11.

2002: William and Harry’s great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, passed away on March, 30.

2003: William celebrated his 21st birthday with a party at his father’s residence, Clarence House. During this time, he was studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, although he would come home for the occasional visit to see Prince Charles and the Queen.

2004: A fountain designed in tribute to Princess Diana officially opened in Hyde Park on July 6. William and Harry were at the official unveiling ceremony.

2005: William and his then-girlfriend Kate Middleton graduated from the University of St Andrews. This photo, taken after the ceremony, wasn’t released to the public until eight years later.

2006: He graduated from the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst in December. As the Queen arrived to inspect the graduates, she couldn’t help but share a laugh with her grandson.

2007: William made a rare appearance with Kate Middleton during the England vs Italy Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium in February.

2008: He embarked on a two-month training attachment with Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth in June. He was known as Sub-Lieutenant Wales during his service.

2009: William completed 56 hours of Basic and Advanced Flying Training during an attachment with the RAF.

2010: William and Middleton announced their engagement on November 16, at a photo call at St James’s Palace.

2011: The pair tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29. The ceremony was broadcast across the globe, and an estimated 24 million people tuned in to watch.

2012: The newly-titled Duke and Duchess of Cambridge embarked on a nine-day tour of Southeast Asia and the South Pacific for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee in September. In this photo, they travelled in a traditional war canoe during a visit to Tavanipupu in the Solomon Islands.

2013: The couple welcomed their first child, Prince George, on July 22. They posed for photos outside the Lindo Wing, just as Diana and Charles had after William’s own birth.

2014: William and Middleton took Prince George along for their three-week tour of Australia and New Zealand in April.

2015: They welcomed a daughter, Princess Charlotte, on May 2.

2016: William, Kate, and Harry launched their Heads Together campaign on May 16. The initiative was set up to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health, an issue that all three royals have spoken candidly about in recent years.

2017: William dropped Prince George off at his first day of school at Thomas’s Battersea that fall. The pair posed together for photos before meeting the school’s headteacher. Middleton, who was thought to be suffering from morning sickness from her third pregnancy, was forced to miss the special day.

2018: William and Middleton’s third child, Prince Louis, was born on April 23. It was a busy year for William, as he also had is hands full with being the best man at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May.

2019: William recently made an appearance with his family at the Trooping the Colour parade, where he showed off Prince Louis for the first time since his birth in 2018.