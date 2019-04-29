13 times Prince William and Kate Middleton had the perfect couple style

caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at an Easter Sunday service in April 2019. source Max Mumby/ Indigo/ Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge became style icons for couples around the globe when they married in April 2011.

Kate Middleton even recently made a sweet tribute to her husband by rewearing her wedding earrings at an Easter Sunday service on April 23, 2019 – just in time for their eighth anniversary.

As the couple celebrate eight years of marriage of Monday, April 29, INSIDER has rounded up their most iconic fashion moments, from their matching graduation outfits to their party wear.

Whether the pair are coordinating colors or opting for a more casual look, there’s no denying that this royal couple are perfectly in sync when it comes to their wardrobe choices.

Scroll down to see the duke and duchess’ style evolution.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have always been a stylish couple. Even when they were just dating, the pair were always in sync when it came to wardrobe choices, even after their graduation ceremony at the University of St Andrews in June 2005.

The pair were engaged five years later, and their official engagement photos went down a storm with fans. William looked dapper in a navy suit and a purple tie, while Middleton’s blue Issa wrap dress quickly sold out after the pictures were released in November 2010.

One of the couple’s top style moments had to be at their wedding on April 29, 2011. While Middleton wore a $334,000 Alexander McQueen gown, William opted for a red Colonel of the Irish Guards uniform, reportedly made with heat-absorbing material to keep him cool during the service at Westminster Abbey.

The newlyweds changed things up with these matching cowboy hats during their visit to Calgary in July 2011.

Middleton’s new bangs were the the topic on everyone’s minds during their visit to Cambridge’s Guildhall in November 2012.

According to Daily Mail royal correspondent Rebecca English, the duchess told a fan that she “wasn’t sure” about the new haircut.

The Cambridges wore matching baby blue — a fitting choice — as they welcomed their son, Prince George, outside London’s Lindo Wing in July 2013.

In their first official outing since George’s birth, Middleton donned a glitzy Jenny Packham dress at the Tusk Conservation Awards in September 2013, while William looked equally polished in a black tuxedo.

“This is our first evening out without him,” William said at the event, according to Hello! Magazine.

“Please excuse us if you see us nervously casting surreptitious glances at mobiles.”

They welcomed their second child, Princess Charlotte, on May 2, 2015. The couple kept things classy at her christening ceremony that July, with Kate opting for an Alexandra McQueen coatdress and matching fascinator, while William wore a suit and tie.

The duke and duchess certainly know how to nail winter fashion. They wore matching winter hats and coats during a skiing trip in the French Alps in March 2016…

… and later that year wrapped up warm with the whole family for the Christmas Day service at St Mark’s Church.

William coordinated his blue tie to match Middleton’s dress during their visit to Berlin’s Bellevue Palace in July 2017.

The couple emerged from the hospital just hours after Middleton gave birth to their third child, Prince Louis, on April 23, 2018. While William wore a navy suit jacket with a light blue shirt, while Middleton returned to an old favourite with an Alexander McQueen dress. There were even rumors that Middleton’s personal hairstylist had come to the hospital to prep her for the waiting cameras outside the Lindo Wing.

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose for photos after the birth of Prince Louis outside the Lindo Wing.

The couple came full circle on April 23, 2019, when Middleton made a sweet tribute to William by wearing her wedding earrings to an Easter Sunday church service ahead of their anniversary. The duchess had only ever been spotted wearing the earrings a handful of times.

The earrings were designed especially for Middleton before her nuptials to William in 2011. The jewels were reportedly designed to resemble her family’s coat of arms.

