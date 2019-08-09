Prince William poked fun at Kate Middleton after she got disqualified from a charity sailing race: ‘It’s the taking part that counts’

caption Kate Middleton was awarded a wooden spoon after placing last in The King’s Cup regatta. source Splash News

Prince William and Kate Middleton showed their competitive sides on Thursday as they took part in a sailing race for charity off England’s Isle of Wight.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by celebrities to raise money for their patronages.

While neither William nor Middleton actually won the tournament, William managed to beat the duchess, who ended up getting disqualified.

“It’s the taking part that counts,” the duke wrote in an Instagram post.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were more adorable than ever as they battled it out during charity sailing race on Thursday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton hosted The King’s Cup off England’s Isle of Wight, an event which took place to raise money for their patronages.

After an initial false start, Middleton’s boat was disqualified for not returning to the starting line, meaning the duchess finished in last place.

caption The duchess came in last place. source Splash News

William beat his wife, finishing in third place overall. The survivalist Bear Grylls, who sailed for the wildlife organization, Tusk, came first.

It’s fair to say the duchess was a bit of a sore loser, as she was pictured holding her head in her hands after the race.

William, meanwhile, seemed amused by his wife’s defeat.

“It’s the taking part that counts,” the couple wrote on their official Instagram account.

Somehow, we don’t think it was Middleton who came up with that caption.

While Grylls was awarded the King’s Cup, Middleton was handed a wooden spoon for her efforts.

Meanwhile, the pair’s daughter, Princess Charlotte, amused the waiting crowds by sticking out her tongue at them instead of waving.

Middleton, along with the fans, couldn’t help but laugh at the sweet moment.