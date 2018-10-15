Prince William and Kate Middleton are ‘delighted’ their kids are getting a new royal cousin — but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s baby won’t have the same title

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William are “delighted.” source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Kensington Palace released a statement saying Kate Middleton and Prince William are “delighted” by the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child.

Harry and Markle’s child will be seventh in line for the throne, and will have a different title from Middleton and William’s children.

Their child will be known as Lord or Lady Mountbatten-Windsor at birth, unless the queen makes an exception.

When Kensington Palace announced the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their first child, everyone was excited to send in their congratulations to the expecting couple – including their royal family members.

“The Queen, Duke of Edinburgh, Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, and Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted for the couple and were able to congratulate them on Friday at the wedding in person,” a statement from the palace said, according to The Telegraph.

caption William and Middleton welcomed Prince Louis in April. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It’s no surprise that Kate Middleton and Prince William would be “delighted” by the news, especially since Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will have a new royal cousin.

However, as Harry and Markle’s first child will be seventh in line to the throne, the new royal baby will have a slightly different position in the royal family.

The baby will not automatically be given the title “prince” or “princess” at birth because of their place in the royal family tree.

caption The royal family tree. source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

According to the Independent, a letters patent issued by Harry’s great-great-grandfather King George V in 1917 limited the title of prince or princess by declaring: “the grandchildren of the sons of any such Sovereign in the direct male line (save only the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales) shall have and enjoy in all occasions the style and title enjoyed by the children of Dukes of these Our Realms.”

According to this rule, Harry and Markle’s children will be known as Lord or Lady Mountbatten-Windsor at birth, which is the official surname of all descendants of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. However, the queen could possibly make an exception, as she did with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children.

Read more: Here’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children won’t be princes and princesses

caption Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis are getting a new royal cousin. source Chris Jackson/GettyImages

Only George was born a “prince,” as “the eldest living son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales,” but the queen issued a letters patent in 2012 that stated: “all the children of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales should have and enjoy the style, title and attribute of royal highness with the titular dignity of Prince or Princess prefixed to their Christian names or with such other titles of honour.”

Without this addendum, Charlotte would have been known as Lady Charlotte Mountbatten-Windsor and Louis would be Lord Louis Mountbatten-Windsor. So, it is possible that the queen could extend a similar rule to Harry and Markle’s children, though only time will tell if she deems it a necessary change.

Until then, Markle and Harry’s child will be known as the seventh lord or lady in line for the throne.

Royal experts did not immediately reply to INSIDER’s requests for comment.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.