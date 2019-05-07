Prince William and Kate Middleton took 8 hours to acknowledge the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son on social media

Prince William and Kate Middleton waited 8 hours to congratulate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the birth of their son on social media.

Meghan and Harry announced the birth with a post on their Instagram account, @sussexroyal.

The post, which now has 2.6 million comments, did not receive one from the Kensington Palace account.

Instead, Will and Kate reshared the same post hours later saying they “look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry used their official Instagram page to announce the birth of their son on Monday.

Congratulatory messages came flooding in to the post, which has now received 2.6 million comments.

Michelle Obama, Theresa May, and Markle’s former “Suits” co-star, Patrick J Adams, were among those to send well wishes to the couple on social media.

However, royal fans were quick to notice that no comment had been left by the Kensington Palace account, which is home to Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry’s brother and sister-in-law instead waited 8 hours before acknowleding the birth on social media by resharing the post.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news of the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son today, and look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family,” the post reads.

The post appeared to confirm that the Cambridges were yet to congratulate the couple in person.

Although Kensington Palace waited to deliver their own statement to the public, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were included in the Royal Family’s official announcement of the birth which was released earlier in the day.

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning. The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz. The Duke of Sussex was present for the birth,” the statement reads.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.”

Meanwhile, the post shared on Prince Harry and Meghan’s Markle’s Instagram account read: “We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.”

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on where the birth took place. However, despite previous suggestions that Markle had favoured the idea of a home birth, reports say the baby was born at London’s Portland Hospital.

Prince Harry told the press that we can expect to see a first glimpse of Baby Sussex – who is yet to be named – at an official photo call at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.