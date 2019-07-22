12 photos that prove Prince William and his son Prince George look exactly alike

It’s been six years since Prince George made his debut on the steps of St. Mary’s Hospital in London, and he’s been amusing the world with his memorable facial expressions and adorable outfits ever since.

As it turns out, he’s following in his father’s footsteps. Prince William may be the parent now, but Prince George looks and acts just like he did when he was that age.

Here are 12 photos that show how strong the resemblance is.

Prince William was first introduced to the public outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.

Princess Diana broke with royal tradition and had Prince William at the hospital instead of at home.

When Prince George was born, Prince William held his son on those same steps.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William with their first child. source Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

They also posed on the steps of the hospital when their other two children were born.

Prince William enjoyed playing with plastic baby toys on a ring.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana posed with a six-month-old Prince William at Kensington Palace.

Prince George liked stuffed animals.

caption Kate Middleton and Prince William play with Prince George. source Chris Jackson / Getty Images

What baby doesn’t?

Prince William’s confused expression when met with photographers was adorable.

Prince William was photographed in Kensington Palace at six months old in 1982.

Prince George also didn’t seem to understand why people wanted to take his picture.

caption Prince George with Kate Middleton. source Phil Noble/Reuters

He’s since become more accustomed to cameras.

Prince William wore red shorts and a white shirt with red embroidery in 1984.

He walked hand-in-hand with royal nanny Barbara Barnes.

Then Prince George wore a nearly identical outfit in 2015.

caption Prince George in a similar outfit. source Getty Images/Chris Jackson

The prince wore the red and white ensemble to his sister’s christening in 2015.

Prince William shook his headmistress’ hand when his mother dropped him off at Wetherby School.

Prince William shook the hand of Frederika Blair-Turner, the headmistress of Wetherby School, on his first day in 1989.

Prince George gave the head of Thomas’s Battersea the same cordial greeting when Prince William accompanied him on his first day.

Prince William reportedly works out with the other moms at Prince George’s school after drop-off.

The two princes also have a penchant for appearing royally unimpressed.

While vacationing in Majorca, Spain, in 1987, Prince William lounged on the steps of the Spanish royal palace.

Royal life is probably more fun as an adult.

caption Royally unimpressed. source POOL New/Reuters

He’s already perfected a world-weary glare.