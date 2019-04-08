Prince William spent 3 weeks working in secret with the UK’s top security agents at MI5 and MI6

caption Prince William at GCHQ. source Kensington Palace

The Duke of Cambridge spent three weeks working in secret at MI5, MI6, and GCHQ, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Prince William “held his own” while working with the UK’s top security agents, according to the Head of Counter-Terrorism Operations at GCHQ.

The experience was “humbling,” the prince said in a statement.

Prince William spent three weeks working in secret for The Security Service (MI5), The Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Kensington Palace has confirmed.

The Duke of Cambridge worked alongside the UK’s Security and Intelligence Agencies to learn how international threats are identified by the country’s top spies.

During the placement, which ended on Saturday, William “held his own amongst some highly skilled analysts and operators,” according to the Head of Counter-Terrorism Operations at GCHQ.

The duke began his placement at MI6, where he visited officers who work secretly overseas to identify and navigate risks to the country’s national security.

His second week was spent working with counter terrorism teams at MI5, while his final week at GCHQ in Cheltenham involved analyzing the use of cutting-edge technology to identify threats.

Prince William praised the “humbling” experience in a statement released by Kensington Palace.

He said: “Spending time inside our security and intelligence agencies, understanding more about the vital contribution they make to our national security, was a truly humbling experience.

“These agencies are full of people from everyday backgrounds doing the most extraordinary work to keep us safe. They work in secret, often not even able to tell their family and friends about the work they do or the stresses they face.

“They are driven by an unrivalled patriotism and dedication to upholding the values of this country. We all owe them deep gratitude for the difficult and dangerous work they do.”

GCHQ’s Head of Counter-Terrorism Operations, known only as “David,” added: “Having The Duke of Cambridge spend time with our teams was an incredible opportunity.

“William worked exceptionally hard to embed himself in the team and comfortably held his own amongst some highly skilled analysts and operators.

“His Royal Highness asked some probing questions and demonstrated a real grasp of our mission. This was a rare opportunity to expose, in detail, the technical ingenuity and problem solving skills needed on a daily basis to help keep the UK safe.”