A timeline of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s reported relationship

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice have known each other for years.

Princess Beatrice of York and businessman Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi have been reportedly dating since the end of 2018, but they have known one another for years.

Throughout 2019, the two have been photographed together at many events and have been spotted holding hands.

Neither individual has spoken publicly about or confirmed their reported relationship.

Princess Beatrice of York has been reportedly dating businessman Edoardo “Edo” Mapelli Mozzi since the end of 2018 – but the two have known each other for much longer and have been family friends for years.

The two have yet to confirm or publicly comment on their reported relationship.

Here’s a timeline of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s reported romance.

In November 2018, reports began circulating that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were dating

Reports that Princess Beatrice and Mozzi were dating began to widely spread in November 2018, with the Daily Mail writing that the two initially romantically connected in September.

In March, they attended their first public event together in London and held hands in New York City

caption Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at an event in March 2019. source David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

In March, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi attended a gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London. This was their first public appearance together. She wore a deep-red velvet midi dress by ALAÏA and he donned a tuxedo.

Later that month, the two were photographed holding hands in New York City, per People magazine.

In April, Mozzi accompanied Princess Beatrice and her parents to the Bahrain Grand Prix

In April, Mozzi attended the Bahrain Grand Prix, a Formula One Championship motor race, alongside Princess Beatrice, her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and her father, Prince Andrew.

In May, Mozzi and Princess Beatrice were photographed attending at a royal wedding together

caption Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston. source Pool/Max Mumby / Getty Images

Although Mozzi didn’t appear to accompany Princess Beatrice to her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Jack Brooksbank back in October 2018, he did attend a different royal ceremony with her in May.

They were photographed arm-in-arm going to the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, the queen’s first cousin once removed, and Thomas Kingston in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

In early June 2019, Princess Beatrice and Mozzi got dinner with Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank

Mozzi, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and Brooksbank were photographed having dinner together in England’s Notting-Hill area, according to Hello! magazine. Per the outlet, the four appeared to be on a double date.

In mid-June 2019, Mozzi attended one of Prince Andrew’s events

Every year, Princess Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew throws a Pitch@Palace event where entrepreneurs can speak about their ideas, according to Harper’s Bazaar. This year, Princess Beatrice was photographed at her father’s event with Mozzi by her side.

In July, they attended a Lenny-Kravitz photo exhibition together

caption Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Lenny-Kravitz photo exhibition. source David M. Benett / Getty Images

In July, the two attended musician Lenny Kravitz’s photo exhibition at Prim Rose Hill and were photographed together and with the musician himself.